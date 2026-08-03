Shraddha Walker Case: Court Directs Tihar Jail to Reschedule Aaftab's Psychiatric Consultations

In an order dated July 31, the court said, "The court finds it appropriate to direct the concerned Jail Superintendent and the In-charge of the prison dispensary/ hospital to reschedule the consultation meeting of accused/ UTP Aftab Amin Poonawala for Saturdays, as the trial is in progress and at the stage of the prosecution evidence." Poonawala, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, submitted before the court that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment for anxiety and related issues during his incarceration.