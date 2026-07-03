Eetha Title Row: Vithabai Narayangaonkar's Daughter Backs Shraddha Kapoor's Biopic Amid NCP Objections

Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, the eldest daughter of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, has cleared the controversy surrounding the title of Eetha.
Despite objections from the Nationalist Congress Party demanding a title change, the family confirmed they support the name.
Karavadikar explained that Eetha was a term used by village audiences during her mother's historic performances.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor is playing Marathi folk artiste and legendary lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the biopic will hit the screens in August. Ahead of release, the film sparked controversy over its title.
The Nationalist Congress Party's Film and Cultural Department, led by Babasaheb Patil, had objected to the title, demanding the film be named directly after the legendary Lavani artiste.
Vithabai Narayangaonkar's daughter responds to Eetha title row
Vithabai Narayangaonkar's eldest daughter, Mangala Bansode Karavadikar, clarified that the family has no objections to the title of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming biopic Eetha.
The 75-year-old Tamasha artiste stated she requested other family members, including Mohit Narayangaonkar, to refrain from issuing further statements on the title dispute.
She explained that Eetha was a name by which people fondly given to her mother during her performances.
"We have no objection to the film's title. I have spoken with Mohit and have requested him to not give out any further statements on the same. The title is appropriate because in those days, people from the villages where my mother performed would often call her Eetha." Mangala told Times of India.
Mangala also shared that she had mentioned this to Utekar while he was meeting the family and researching Vithabai's life for the film. "I have been performing on stage since I was seven years old and have heard people address my mother by that name. We are happy that through this film people will come to know about my mother and how dedicated she was to her craft."
Eetha title controversy explained
The dispute began after NCP opposed the name Eetha, TV9 Marathi reported. The political outfit argued that a biographical film on the iconic Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar must carry her actual name. Babasaheb Patil, Maharashtra State President of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, said the title must honour her legacy. Patil questioned makers for keeping the film title Vitha or Vithabai.
Eetha, also starring Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, will hit the theatres on August 28.