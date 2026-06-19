Eetha Teaser Leak: Shraddha Kapoor’s Boldest Role As Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar Sets Internet Talking

Eetha teaser leak highlights Vithabai's extraordinary stage performance during childbirth.
Shraddha Kapoor's transformation has sparked strong reactions across social media platforms.
Laxman Utekar's biographical drama releases theatrically on August 28, 2026
Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha teaser leaked online within hours of being screened exclusively alongside Cocktail 2 in theatres, quickly becoming one of the most discussed topics on social media. The brief glimpse has generated significant excitement, with fans praising the actor's striking transformation into legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
The teaser revisits one of the most remarkable episodes from Vithabai's life. Shraddha Kapoor is seen portraying the artiste during the final stages of pregnancy, preparing to take the stage despite going into labour. The emotionally charged sequence depicts her delivering her child behind the curtains before returning to continue her performance, highlighting the resilience and dedication that defined her career.
Eetha teaser showcases Shraddha Kapoor in a powerful new avatar
The leaked footage offers only a few moments from the film but establishes its dramatic tone through elaborate costumes, folk music influences and visually rich production design. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha appears to blend biography with performance-driven storytelling.
Several reactions shared on X reflected growing anticipation around the project. The teaser was described by fans as "promising as hell", while another user wrote that Kapoor seemed to be delivering a career-defining performance. It was also suggested by social media users that the actor had returned in a "powerful new avatar".
Who was Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar?
Widely regarded as one of Maharashtra's most celebrated folk performers, Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar played a key role in popularising Tamasha and Lavani across the state. Her life story has long been considered worthy of a cinematic adaptation due to her contribution to Marathi folk theatre and her extraordinary personal journey.
Apart from Kapoor, Eetha also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026.