Eetha Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor As Vithabai Narayangaonkar Brings Legendary Lavani Artiste To Life

Actor Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the titular role of late Marathi folk artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in Eetha. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha's official teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, revealing Shraddha as the legendary lavani artiste. The upcoming biographical drama will hit the theatres this August.
The footage offers the first official look at Kapoor portraying the celebrated tamasha and lavani performer and her fierce dedication on stage.
Watch Eetha teaser here.
The teaser features an intense sequence showing the lead character nine months pregnant. She writhes in physical pain backstage just moments before a scheduled performance.
In a dramatic turn, the artiste gives birth behind the curtain and immediately returns to the stage to continue her routine. The scene captures the extreme physical demands placed on performers.
This central sequence details the specific hardships faced by women in traditional theatre. It explicitly highlights the resilience required of female tamasha and lavani artistes.
Stellar Supporting Cast
The biographical role marks a significant career shift for Kapoor. The actor transitions to this rooted character following her mainstream box-office success with 'Stree 2' in 2024.
The production features a wide ensemble supporting cast. Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav appear in key roles alongside Kapoor.
Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar remains a highly respected cultural icon within Marathi folk theatre. Her extensive contributions to the arts continue to inspire contemporary stage performers across Maharashtra.