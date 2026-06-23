Eetha Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor As Vithabai Narayangaonkar Brings Legendary Lavani Artiste To Life

Actor Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the titular role of late Marathi folk artiste Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar in Eetha. Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha's official teaser was unveiled on Tuesday, revealing Shraddha as the legendary lavani artiste. The upcoming biographical drama will hit the theatres this August.