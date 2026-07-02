Eetha Title Row: Actor Claims Makers Dropped Vithabai’s Real Name To ‘Protect Themselves’

The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor's period drama Eetha, based on Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, faced immediate backlash over its title.
Narayangaonkar's family and the NCP formally objected to the omission of the legendary artist's real name from the film's title.
Actor Anant Joshi revealed that director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan initially chose the title Eetha to avoid potential legal conflicts.
Makers recently launched the teaser for Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha. Kapoor plays the legendary Lavani artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar in the biopic. However, the film faced controversy after the family of the folk artist opposed the title.
Narayangaonkar's family publicly challenged the film's title, questioning the filmmakers for allegedly omitting the artist's real name from the title. The family demanded a formal title change to ensure the iconic folk artist receives proper recognition for her legacy.
What Eetha actor said about the title row
Actor Anant Joshi, known for his work in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, plays a pivotal role in Eetha. He revealed why director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan avoided using Narayangaonkar's real name.
"Right now, because of the times we are in, I think filmmakers like Maddock and Laxman sir, we were only trying to protect themselves from any conflict that happens if you’re going to use real names and real people. So, I think the purpose earlier was just to dodge conflicts," Joshi told Zoom.
Joshi added, "But in this case, it only does well and in favour of the movie if the family feels super comfortable giving this the name of the real person. It actually makes the movie sound more credible that the family and anybody don’t have any objection to taking a real person’s name. And outrightly, the makers have always given credit to whose story this is."
Why are there objections to the title?
Narayangaonkar's family and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) formally opposed the title, TV9 Marathi reported.
The NCP requested the change so that her legacy, identity, and contribution to Maharashtra's folk culture are properly honoured. Babasaheb Patil, the Maharashtra state president of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, sent separate letters to Utekar and Maddock Films requesting the title change.
The letter said Vithabai is not merely a name but represents Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha tradition and serves as an inspiration for generations of artists. Patil urged the filmmakers to consider the request and honour the artist by renaming the film.