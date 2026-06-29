Why Is Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha In Trouble? Film Title Controversy Explained

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is making her return to the big screen with Eetha, a biopic on legendary lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The teaser for Eetha was unveiled recently, and Shraddha impressed everyone with her drastic transformation as the Marathi folk artiste. Directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Eetha is set to hit the screens this August. Ahead of the release, the film has landed in controversy over its title. According to reports on TV9 Marathi, Vithabai’s family and the National Congress Party (NCP) have objected to the film’s title, questioning the absence of Vithabai’s name in the film’s title. They have also demanded the title change.