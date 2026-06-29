Why Is Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha In Trouble? Film Title Controversy Explained

Maharashtra state president of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department sent formal letters to director Laxman Utekar and Maddock Films demanding Eetha title change.
The family of the late Vithabai Narayangaonkar has also demanded a title change.
The NCP revealed that the filmmakers did not obtain official rights from the family.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor is making her return to the big screen with Eetha, a biopic on legendary lavani artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The teaser for Eetha was unveiled recently, and Shraddha impressed everyone with her drastic transformation as the Marathi folk artiste. Directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Eetha is set to hit the screens this August. Ahead of the release, the film has landed in controversy over its title. According to reports on TV9 Marathi, Vithabai’s family and the National Congress Party (NCP) have objected to the film’s title, questioning the absence of Vithabai’s name in the film’s title. They have also demanded the title change.
Why is there a demand for Eetha title change?
NCP's Film and Cultural Department has formally requested Utekar and Maddock Films to rename the biopic Eetha to Vitha or Vithabai. The department argued that a biopic on Vithabai Narayangaonkar should carry her actual name.
Babasaheb Patil, the Maharashtra state president of the NCP's Film and Cultural Department, sent separate letters to Utekar and Maddock Films requesting the title change. In the letters, Patil described Narayangaonkar as one of Maharashtra's greatest Lavani and Tamasha artists. He said making a film on her life is a matter of pride, but argued that the title Eetha fails to give the legendary performer the recognition she deserves.
While people in parts of rural Maharashtra affectionately called her "Eetha", her official and widely recognised name was Vithabai Narayangaonkar, the letter said. The NCP requested the change so her legacy, identity, and contribution to Maharashtra's folk culture are properly honoured. The letter said Vithabai is not merely a name but represents Maharashtra's Lavani and Tamasha tradition and serves as an inspiration for generations of artists. Patil urged the filmmakers to consider the request and honour the artist by renaming the film.
Patil told NDTV that Eetha as the title could create confusion for future generations. "If someone searches for her in the future, they may end up searching 'Eetha' instead of Vithabai. Her original name should remain. It will make us happy, and it will also make her family happy."
Mohit Narayangaonkar, her grandson who owns the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Tamasha Mandal, clarified that they are not against the film, but want the title to be Vitha Narayangaonkar or Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
Patil claims makers didn't obtain rights
Patil claimed that the makers neither obtained rights from Narayangaonkar's family nor held detailed discussions with them before beginning the project. He even said Utekar had not met the family despite multiple attempts by the family to contact him.
"The family is small and lives in a village. They don't have the time or resources for court cases. I am standing with them and helping them," Patil said.
Mohit said Utekar called him when the film was announced and informed him that he was making a film on his grandmother. After that, they didn't have any meetings.
The family has no issue with whether the makers have secured the right. Their only concern is with the film's title as they feel Narayangaonkar should be recognised by her original name.
What happens next?
Patil said he had learnt that the makers were trying to resolve the matter. "We have heard that they are trying because someone else has already registered the name Vithabai. They are reportedly requesting the person who owns the registered title to allow them to use it."
Mohit said he had spoken to the line producer, Anand Kale, and requested a meeting with the family. "I will wait until the second or third of next month. If nobody meets us by then, we will decide what to do next."
Utekar and Maddock Films are yet to comment on the matter publicly.