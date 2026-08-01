Outlook Explains | Why India Has Opened a ₹4,000-Crore Credit Line for Bhutan

India and Bhutan signed a ₹4,000-crore concessional Line of Credit for development projects.
Twelve new projects worth ₹332 crore were approved under Bhutan’s Five-Year Plan.
The investment also strengthens India’s strategic and economic partnership with Bhutan.
India and Bhutan have expanded their development partnership with a new ₹4,000-crore concessional Line of Credit, alongside the approval of 12 projects worth ₹332 crore. The agreements were finalised during the fifth India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks held in Thimphu, where both sides reviewed New Delhi’s support for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan.
The talks were co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his Bhutanese counterpart Dasho Pema Lektup Dorji. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two countries discussed cooperation in development, energy, trade, investment, connectivity, healthcare and people-to-people ties.
What Is The New ₹4,000-Crore LoC?
The ₹4,000-crore, or Nu 40-billion, concessional Line of Credit has been signed between the Export-Import Bank of India and Bhutan’s Ministry of Finance.
The credit facility is expected to support development initiatives, particularly in the energy sector. A concessional LoC usually allows the borrowing country to access funds on more favourable terms than those available through commercial lending, including lower interest rates or longer repayment periods.
The agreement is separate from India’s existing ₹10,000-crore support package for Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year Plan, covering the period from 2024 to 2029.
During the meeting, the two countries reviewed the implementation of this package, which includes Project Tied Assistance, High Impact Community Development Projects, the Economic Stimulus Programme and Programme Grants.
India has already released ₹1,250 crore under the Economic Stimulus Programme, ₹735.2 crore for community-level development projects and ₹200 crore as Programme Grant, according to the joint statement.
Why Is Bhutan India’s Largest Development Partner?
Bhutan has remained one of the biggest recipients of Indian development assistance for decades. The relationship is built around India’s financial and technical support for sectors such as roads, hydropower, healthcare, education, agriculture and administrative capacity.
The latest approvals include 12 Project Tied Assistance initiatives worth ₹332 crore. These projects cover infrastructure, health services, agriculture, urban facilities and disaster management.
With the new approvals, the number of such projects under Bhutan’s current Five-Year Plan has increased to 82, with a combined allocation of ₹6,860 crore.
India’s assistance is closely aligned with priorities identified by the Bhutanese government, rather than being limited to standalone infrastructure projects. This allows the cooperation to cover both large national initiatives and smaller projects that directly affect local communities.
How Do Development Projects Strengthen Bilateral Ties?
India’s development projects in Bhutan create visible and long-term links between the two countries. Infrastructure and energy investments improve connectivity and public services, while cooperation in education and health builds institutional relationships.
During Misri’s visit, the two sides exchanged an agreement between the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Bhutan’s Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences. The partnership will focus on health education and research.
India also handed over 45 electric vehicles to the Royal Government of Bhutan as part of its support for the country’s green mobility programme.
The two foreign secretaries virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and Olakha Park, developed under the India-funded “Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu” project.
Such initiatives extend cooperation beyond conventional aid. They allow India and Bhutan to collaborate on emerging priorities, including clean mobility, sustainable urban development, medical research and climate resilience.
Why Bhutan Matters Strategically
Bhutan holds a sensitive position in the eastern Himalayas, sharing borders with both India and China. Its location gives it considerable strategic significance for New Delhi, particularly in the context of border security and stability in India’s northeastern region.
The Foreign Secretary’s Bhutan visit followed his July 27-28 trip to China, as New Delhi and Beijing continue discussions on bilateral and border-related issues.
India has long supported Bhutan’s economic development while maintaining close diplomatic and security ties. Cooperation in hydropower is an important part of this relationship. Bhutan earns revenue by exporting electricity to India, while India gains access to renewable energy.