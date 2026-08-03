Two Arrested for Killing Bovine, Selling Beef in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur District

Two men were arrested for allegedly slaughtering a bovine at their house and selling beef in a village in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a police official said on Monday.
The alleged offence came to light on August 1 in Darrikapa village under Kota police station limits after a tip off, he said.
"Accused Rakesh Anant (36) and Rahul Anant (23) fled after the incident but were arrested within 24 hours on Sunday. We seized 35.40 kg of beef and bones, two hide-scraping tools, two axes allegedly used in the offence, and a motorcycle from the accused," the official said.
A case was registered under sections 299(3) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 10 of Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act 2004, he said.
Rakesh and Rahul have been remanded in judicial custody, and further investigation is underway, the official said.