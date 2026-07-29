Column | Indian Football Has Found A New Home

Citing another example of their all-consuming interest, Satyanarayan says that in the two grassroots academies the federation has launched in collaboration with FIFA in Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, the boom of boys from the hills is unmistakeable. “Parents are willing to send young children, sometimes between nine and 12 years of age and from remote areas, at our academies by rustling up the initial investment of Rs 2-4 lakh. Our academies are residential and we also arrange for their schooling. However, I can tell you from experience that not many parents from the metropolis would be courageous enough to do it,” he adds. That must give us hope for Indian football.