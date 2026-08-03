Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan, Co-Accused Tomar Acquitted in Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

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The court pronounced the verdict after concluding in-camera proceedings, while the prosecution indicated it may challenge the acquittal after reviewing the detailed order

Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan, Co-Accused Tomar Acquitted in Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case
Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan, Co-Accused Tomar Acquitted in Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted ex-BJP MP Singh and Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in the case.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Singh said the court had "honourably" acquitted him and Tomar.

"On the first day, I had said that if any allegation against me was proved, I would hang myself. The court has now honourably acquitted me. I am happy and grateful to my lawyers," he said.

"For now, this is all I can say. I will comment further after going through the court's reasoned order," the ex-BJP MP added.

Public prosecutor Manish Rawat, however, said that after examining the detailed order, "appropriate action" would be taken before the higher courts.

The prosecution can challenge the magisterial court's verdict before the Delhi High Court.

The trial was conducted in-camera, while the media was barred from the courtroom. Singh’s counsel confirmed the acquittal while briefing reporters outside the court shortly after the order was pronounced.

The court on July 2 had reserved the order for August 3 after completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by six women wrestlers.

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In May 2024, a court had ordered the framing of a charge of criminal intimidation against Singh. It had, however, discharged him in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.

The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

A detailed order is awaited.

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