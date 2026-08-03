'We Have Not Lost Hope': Vinesh Phogat Vows Appeal Against Brij Bhushan Acquittal

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar were acquitted in the women wrestlers' sexual harassment case.
Vinesh Phogat said women wrestlers will appeal the acquittal, alleging the system protected Brij Bhushan throughout the case.
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, the former WFI assistant secretary, were acquitted on Monday by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar in the sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.
Following the verdict, wrestler Vinesh Phogat said the women wrestlers had instructed their lawyers to appeal against the acquittal.
In a statement posted on X, Phogat said the women wrestlers had to gather great courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party.
She alleged that Brij Bhushan used his power and influence to intimidate several girls into withdrawing their names from the case.
However, she said several women wrestlers stood firm and continued their legal fight against Brij Bhushan in court.
Expressing disappointment over the verdict, Phogat said the wrestlers were deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual violence allegations made by the women wrestlers.
She further alleged that, from the very beginning, the entire system, the government and the state machinery had worked to protect Brij Bhushan.
Phogat said the women wrestlers had instructed their lawyers to appeal against the verdict and that the appeal would be filed as soon as possible. She added that they had not lost hope and would continue their fight.
The verdict came hours after the court acquitted Singh and Tomar in the case filed by six women wrestlers.
Speaking to reporters outside the court, Singh welcomed the verdict and described it as an "honourable" acquittal.
"On the first day, I had said that if any allegation against me was proved, I would hang myself. The court has now honourably acquitted me. I am happy and grateful to my lawyers," Singh said.
He added that he would comment further after reading the detailed order.
The court had reserved its verdict on 2 July 2026 after hearing final arguments.
The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh in June 2023 under provisions of the Indian Penal Code ( now BNS ) relating to sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation, and assault or criminal force intended to outrage the modesty of a woman.