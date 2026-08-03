Jantar Mantar Row: SC Seeks Centre’s Response On Plea For Alternative Protest Site In Delhi

Supreme Court examines plea seeking alternative protest venue in Delhi, issuing notices to Centre and authorities.
Petition highlights resident concerns over Jantar Mantar protests affecting movement, access and essential services.
Court declines comment on proposed march while recalling July 20 protest-related proceedings.
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a public interest litigation seeking an alternative venue for protests in Delhi, with the bench issuing notices to the Centre and other authorities.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana issued the notices on a petition filed by Satish Chand Kaushik, who sought the identification of a new protest site, arguing that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar cause inconvenience to residents.
The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions from the authorities on the matter.
Concerns Over Jantar Mantar
Kaushik’s petition argued that protests at Jantar Mantar create difficulties for local residents by affecting access, movement and the supply of essential goods and medical services.
During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant said the plea had raised concerns that Jantar Mantar was no longer a suitable location for protests due to issues related to entry and exit, as well as the movement of essential supplies.
"Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor. Issue notice and list this separately," the bench said.
July 20 Protest
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel referred to an upcoming political march and urged the court to prevent a repeat of the July 20 incident. The bench, however, declined to comment on the proposed event.
"They know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle it," Chief Justice Kant said.
Earlier, the bench had declined an oral request seeking suo motu cognisance of alleged police action during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest. The court said it did not wish to view videos of the incident during proceedings and asked the advocate not to raise issues that were not before it.
Following the protest, the Supreme Court Bar Association passed a resolution condemning the alleged use of excessive force against students and lawyers and called for an impartial, time-bound inquiry into the incident.