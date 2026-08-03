TMC Faces Another Exit As Netaji's Grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose Resigns. Here's why

Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigned from the TMC, citing personal reasons.
His resignation came months after he joined the party ahead of Bengal polls.
The Trinamool Congress has not yet issued an official response to his resignation.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigned from the Trinamool Congress on Monday, citing personal reasons, months after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
In a letter addressed to TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bose cited "personal reasons" behind his resignation.
“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, due to personal reasons,” the letter read.
The Trinamool Congress has not yet issued an official response to his resignation.
Hours before announcing his decision, Bose posted a message on X expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of political parties and their treatment of dissenting voices.
“Political parties prefer sycophants! You are expected to follow the party line even if you feel the policies are detrimental towards the welfare of the people. Our leaders & political system are a far cry away from building Netaji's inclusive strong India!” he wrote.
The post appeared to indicate growing disillusionment despite Bose formally attributing his resignation to personal reasons.
Bose had joined the TMC ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections after describing his earlier decision to become a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party as a “mistake”.
At the time of joining the Trinamool Congress, he said he had carefully evaluated political parties before choosing the TMC, as he believed it followed inclusive and secular politics.
“I did not want to make a mistake again, so I took my time... I found that Trinamool Congress practices inclusive secular politics. My ideology is inclusive and secular,” he had told PTI.
Bose had also accused the BJP of moving away from the constitutional principles of secularism and inclusiveness. He alleged that the party pursued “divisive vote-bank politics using religion”.
Bose joined the BJP in 2016 and was appointed the party’s West Bengal vice-president the same year. He contested the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket.
However, he was removed from the state vice-president’s post during the BJP’s organisational restructuring in 2020.
Bose eventually resigned from the BJP in 2023, alleging that the party had failed to uphold its commitment to promoting Netaji’s inclusive nationalist ideology.