BJP Files FIR Against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav Over Ram Temple Skit Controversy

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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BJP files complaints against Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad over a Parliament skit alleging Ram temple donation misuse, triggering political and religious backlash

Yashpal Suvarna Defamatory NEET leak
Rahul Gandhi File Photo
Summary of this article

  • BJP leaders filed FIR complaints after opposition MPs staged temple donation skit.

  • Rahul Gandhi, Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad to face legal action.

  • Religious groups protested, calling the performance offensive to Sanatan traditions.

BJP leaders lodged a police complaint in New Delhi on Saturday against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Independent MP from Purnia in Bihar Pappu Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh Awadhesh Prasad. The legal action followed a mock skit staged during a Friday demonstration by the INDIA bloc within the Parliament premises. 

The skit targeted alleged donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram temple. As per India Today, Varanasi police also registered a First Information Report against the trio. The authorities initiated the case after local seers offended by the performance submitted a formal complaint.

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Temple Donations Row

The protest unfolded in front of the Makar Dwar. Yadav, dressed in saffron clothes, performed the skit while putting cash into his own pockets. Opposition MPs, including Rahul, participated by dropping cash into boxes to symbolise the alleged temple theft.

The agitation extended beyond the temple donations issue. Lawmakers targeted the government over the NEET paper leak. They also condemned the police crackdown on student protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party's July 20 march to Parliament. Several prominent political figures attended the demonstration.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Prasad, Dharmendra Yadav and Mahua Maji protested together behind a banner that read "Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?".

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Legal Action And Backlash

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and BJP MLAs submitted the Delhi complaint at the Parliament Street police station. Swaraj termed the skit a "mockery" of Sanatan culture and an insult to Indian traditions.

In Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi Kotwali police registered their case following complaints from local seers. DCP Kashi Zone Gaurav Banswal confirmed the legal action against the parliamentarians.

Religious leaders expressed severe anger over the performance, with seer Jagatguru Balak Das, who said the manner in which Yadav insulted Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma in the House was unforgivable. "No follower of Sanatan Dharma can forget this act. It has hurt our religious sentiments. So we have demanded that a case be registered," Das said.

The backlash triggered street demonstrations outside Delhi. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest in Bhopal. The groups marched starting at Vyapam Square and heading to Link Road, resulting in scuffles with police when protesters attempted to breach barricades.

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