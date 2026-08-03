Bengal: ISI Faculty, Students Urge Centre Not to Proceed with Proposed Bill Without Talks

Faculty members, employees and students of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) have urged the Centre not to proceed with the proposed Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2025, without wider consultations, expressing concerns that the legislation could affect the institute’s autonomy and create uncertainty over Kolkata’s status as its headquarters.
Established by eminent statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, ISI functions under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and is currently registered as a society under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act, 1961.
A faculty representative said the proposed legislation seeks to repeal the Indian Statistical Institute Act, 1959, under which the premier institution was declared an Institute of National Importance, and replace the existing society-based structure with a statutory body corporate.
He alleged that the draft Bill was prepared without consultations with the ISI Society, faculty members, students or other stakeholders.
"The three principal bodies of the institute -- the ISI Society, the ISI Council and the Academic Council -- have all expressed reservations about the Bill and sought discussions with the ministry. We urge that the Bill should not be passed without proper consultation," he said.
The faculty members also claimed that the institute’s director was not consulted during the drafting of the legislation.
One of the major concerns relates to the proposed governance structure.
Faculty member Kuntal Ghosh said the Bill seeks to replace the existing representative council with a Board of Governance appointed by the Centre, while reducing the powers of the Academic Council.
They argued that the proposed changes could increase government interference in academic matters and weaken the institute’s autonomous character.
Another ISI professor Arijit Bishnu said the 1959 Act specifically mentions Kolkata as the headquarters of the institute, but the proposed legislation does not include any such reference.
"The omission has created uncertainty over whether Kolkata will continue to remain the headquarters of the institute in future," he said.
The faculty members also questioned the need to repeal the 1959 Act, pointing out that the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the proposed Bill acknowledges ISI’s global reputation as a leading centre for research, teaching and training in statistical sciences.
They said the Fourth Review Committee headed by scientist R A Mashelkar had examined the 1959 Act and recommended only two amendments, but did not suggest repealing the Act or abolishing the ISI Society.
The faculty members alleged that the ministry’s claim that the existing Act had limited provisions to address the requirements of an evolving academic and research environment was not backed by any government study.
They maintained that the present Act already provides safeguards for government oversight through provisions allowing intervention if the institute fails to fulfil its statutory obligations.
Highlighting ISI’s achievements, a faculty member said the institute had introduced nine academic programmes in the past 15 years, expanded student enrolment fourfold over two decades and was approaching a student-teacher ratio of 8:1 with a sanctioned faculty strength of 281.
They also emphasised the institute's historic contribution to India's statistical system, including its role in laying the foundations of the National Sample Survey, and noted that ISI has earned global recognition through distinguished alumni and faculty, including Abel Prize laureate C R Rao's associate legacy and Abel laureate SRS Varadhan, an ISI alumnus.
A mass petition seeking withdrawal of the draft Bill has been signed by faculty members, students, former directors and alumni and submitted to the Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation.
The petition calls for withdrawal of the draft legislation and meaningful consultation with all stakeholders before any changes are made to the institute’s governing law.
The proposed legislation has triggered protests on the ISI campus since last year.
During the institute’s convocation earlier this year, several PhD graduates wore protest badges while receiving their degrees, opposing the draft Bill and raising concerns over autonomy, governance and the future character of the institution.