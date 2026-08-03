Red Fort, Mayor's Office and Multiple Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Nothing Suspicious Found

The Red Fort, the mayor's office, and multiple schools in the capital, received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, triggering search operations by police and security agencies, officials said.
However, no suspicious objects have emerged during the searches so far, they said.
According to officials, a threat email was received at 9.07 am, following which teams of Delhi Police personnel, bomb disposal squads, dog units and fire services rushed to the schools and other locations mentioned in the email.
School premises were evacuated, and thorough anti-sabotage checks were carried out, officials said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found so far.
On of the schools informed parents through an official message that it had received a security threat and that all students had been evacuated safely. "The police have been informed and are doing the needful. Once the school is declared safe by the police, classes will resume," the message, sent 10.25 am, read.
Officials said emergency response teams followed standard operating procedures by securing the campuses, evacuating students and staff, and conducting thorough searches of classrooms, administrative blocks and surrounding areas.
Police said investigations have been initiated to trace the origin of the threat email.
Authorities urged parents and the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, adding that all necessary security measures have been taken.