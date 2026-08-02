Three Killed, 21 Injured in Bomb Blast Outside Central Moscow Restaurant

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

Three people, including a security guard and the female carrier, were killed and 21 injured in a bomb blast outside Balzi Rossi restaurant in central Moscow.

Greece Bomb Death
Representational Image AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos
Summary of this article

  • A bomb explosion at the Balzi Rossi restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow killed three people and injured 21 on Saturday.

  • The fatalities include the female bomb carrier, a restaurant security guard, and a patron, following a confrontation at the entrance.

  • The National Anti-Terrorism Committee and the Moscow Investigative Committee have launched immediate investigations into the incident.

A bomb blast killed three people and injured 21 at the Balzi Rossi Italian restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday, August 1, 2026, RIA Novosti reported. The explosion occurred on Kudrinskaya Square after a security guard stopped an unidentified woman from carrying a device into the establishment, the state news agency reported.

The blast killed the female bomb carrier, the security guard and a restaurant patron, RIA Novosti reported. The 21 injured individuals sustained wounds of varying seriousness, the police stated, according to reports by AP and Reuters.

The woman attempted to enter the venue but the guard refused to let her in, RIA Novosti reported. This confrontation immediately preceded the fatal detonation.

Investigation and Scene Security

The authorities cordoned off the area. The Moscow Investigative Committee told RIA Novosti that the attack was still being investigated, and the National Anti-Terrorism Committee launched immediate investigations into the attack.

State media outlet RIA Novosti released video footage showing heavily armed law enforcement officers securing the scene. The Balzi Rossi restaurant's website indicated the venue was closed on Saturday for a private event.

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As of August 2, 2026, officials have not released the names of the victims, nor have they said who they think might have been responsible. No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Unwitting Carrier Theory

The bomb had a specific target. Russian daily newspaper Kommersant reported the explosive device was intended to maim and kill guests on the restaurant's outdoor summer terrace.

The publication cited sources suggesting the bomb was detonated remotely by someone else. These sources indicated the woman carrying the device might not have known it was an explosive.

The attack occurs over four years into Russia's full-scale war with Ukraine. Earlier this year, the FSB security service informed it would step up protection for high-ranking military officials following previous assassinations and attempted killings it blamed on Kyiv.

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