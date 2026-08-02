Cockroach Janta Party protesters and political activists engaged in continuous stone-pelting for over six days in the heart of New Delhi.
Security officials stated that Delhi Police acted with utmost restraint to defuse tensions and prevent further escalation of violence.
Clashes near Parliament at flashpoints like Rafi Marg and Jantar Mantar left 244 police personnel and 209 civilians injured.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ended its protest on July 25 after the government accepted its demands, including the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The political resolution followed over six days of continuous stone-pelting by CJP protesters and political activists in the heart of Delhi.
An alleged paper leak in the NEET-UG examination originally sparked the unrest. This issue initially drew genuine students to Jantar Mantar.
The situation deteriorated rapidly on July 20, when the House was in session. Clashes broke out during the CJP's march to Parliament. Police resorted to a cane charge and tear gas to control the volatile crowd amid allegations of police excesses. Hindustan Times reported the extent of the violence and property damage. Security officials said that police handled the subsequent days of violence with restraint to prevent further escalation.
Flashpoints Near Parliament
Violence and stone-pelting were concentrated within a roughly 2-kilometre radius of Parliament. Security officials said that political elements infiltrated the genuine student crowd at Jantar Mantar to stoke violence.
Hindustan Times reported that the closest flashpoint to Parliament was the Rafi Marg barricade near Rail Bhawan, while other locations ranged from 0.8 km to 2 km away. The clashes spread across multiple intersections rather than remaining isolated.
Specific locations of stone-pelting included Gol Dak Khana, the Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing (Restaurant Corridor and Parking), Jantar Mantar, and the Outer Circle near the LIC Building in Connaught Place. Protesters also clashed with police along the Tolstoy-Sansad Marg corridor, Sansad Marg near the SBI Building, Raisina Road near the Press Club of India, and the Regal Building towards the Sansad Marg-Tolstoy red light.
Casualties and Property Damage
The violence resulted in significant injuries and heavy loss of public property. Hindustan Times reported the following damages:
Casualties: 244 police personnel and 209 civilians sustained injuries recorded as Medico-Legal Cases (MLCs).
Operational equipment: Protesters damaged or stole 110 barricades, 171 ropes, a wireless set, a body-worn camera, and 10 handheld metal detectors (HHMDs). Two public address systems, 15 loudhailers, 10 fire extinguishers, four wire cutters, and an X-ray baggage scanner were also lost.
Protective gear: Missing or damaged items included 355 helmets, 285 body protectors, 54 shields, 10 torches, 24 first-aid boxes, and 12 blankets.
Vehicles: The mob affected 29 official vehicles (including cars, buses, motorcycles and tempos), a water tanker, a DTC bus, and one public vehicle.
Criminal Elements Identified
An internal Delhi Police report submitted to the government used facial recognition technology to identify protesters during the July 20 march. The technology identified over 100 people facing murder charges among the crowd. It also flagged hundreds of individuals accused in robbery, sexual offences, Arms Act and narcotics cases.
Security officials said that force was used only after repeated warnings. The cane charge and tear gas deployment followed barricade breaches, vehicle damage, and the unprovoked heckling of police and press.