Why Arbaeen Has Deep Significance That Brings Millions To Iraq Each Year

Then little Sakina drew near, and softly cried: “My uncle -- where is he? Why does the throng press so? Let me lay my blessing where his brow is dyed with light; may God keep every harm below. He lifts the standard high -- let his renown be mine, for he is Ali’s splendour, Ali’s living sign.” For the millions who reach Karbala each Arbaeen, the meaning is at once ancient and immediate: to stand at the grave of a man killed 14 centuries ago, and to affirm that his refusal to submit to injustice still matters today.