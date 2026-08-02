Census 2027: Assam CM Urges All To Participate In Self-enumeration Exercise

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged people to participate in the self-enumeration exercise of Census 2027 which commenced in the state on Sunday.
Sarma also filled up his own details online.
"Good morning Assam! Today marks the beginning of online self-enumeration for #Census2027 in Assam -- where you can sit in the comfort of your home and fill in your details," the chief minister said in a social media post.
"I just did mine; requesting everyone to fill their details correctly and be a part of this exercise," he added.
Sarma also shared a video message, appealing to the people to provide their accurate data and play their part as responsible citizens of the country.
The self-enumeration facility will remain available till August 16, and will enable citizens to provide their household and individual information online through the dedicated self-enumeration portal, se.census.gov.in.
After the conclusion of the process, house-listing operations and housing Census will be done from August 17 to September 15, officials said.
The process has been postponed for the districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo, which have been the worst-hit by the current wave of floods.