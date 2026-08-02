Peru Tourist Plane Crash Leaves 13 Dead Near Nazca Lines

A tourist plane crashed near Peru's Nazca Lines, killing all 13 people on board
The aircraft was operating a sightseeing flight over the UNESCO World Heritage site
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash
A tourist plane crashed near Peru's Nazca Lines on Saturday, killing all 13 people on board.
The aircraft, which was carrying tourists on a sightseeing flight over the ancient Nazca Lines, went down in the vicinity of the UNESCO World Heritage site, local authorities said according to Reuters.
The plane was operated by a local tourism company that offers aerial tours of the Nazca Lines, a series of ancient geoglyphs etched into the desert floor that are among Peru's top tourist attractions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Nazca Lines, located about 400 kilometres south of Lima, are a collection of hundreds of geometric figures and animal and plant designs that were created by the Nazca culture between 500 BC and 500 AD. They are one of Peru's most visited tourist sites, attracting thousands of visitors annually.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.