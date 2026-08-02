Palestinian Christians Urge American Evangelicals To Recognise Their Plight

Father Bashar Fawadleh, of Taybeh — the last entirely Christian town in the occupied West Bank — said more than 90 people had left the town over the last three years. Now Taybeh has about 1,200 residents, and that number threatens to dwindle further. Fawadleh said his parishioners are afraid to get the harvest from their olive groves, and one resident said his cement factory comes under attack from settlers most days.