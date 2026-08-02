Jaismine Lamboria Shows Tactical Precision To Handle Tough Final Bout And Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

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Jaismine Lamboria delivered a masterclass in the women's 57kg featherweight boxing final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, outclassing Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh. Facing a veteran rival, Jaismine Lamboria relied on tactical discipline and precise counter-punching to edge a cagey opening round. As Walsh tried to force the pace, Jaismine Lamboria stayed remarkably composed, landing cleaner scoring combinations to sweep the subsequent rounds and seal a decisive 5-0 unanimous victory. This stunning triumph added the Commonwealth Games crown to her growing list of accolades, capping a remarkable comeback for the world champion after overcoming severe health hurdles weeks prior.

CWG Jaismine Lamboria
India's Jaismine Lamboria celebrates after winning the women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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CWG Jaismine Lamboria
From left, silver medalist Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland, gold medalist India's Jaismine Lamboria and bronze medalists Rapelang Maselela of Lesotho and Jasmine Daunakamakama of Fiji, celebrate after winning the women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Jaismine Lamboria CWG Boxing
India's Jaismine Lamboria, in blue, clinches a gold medal after winning against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh during the Women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG Boxing Jaismine Lamboria
India's Jaismine Lamboria, in blue, reacts after winning against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh during the Women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Lamboria won the gold medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG 2026 Jaismine Lamboria
India's Jaismine Lamboria celebrates after winning the women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Jaismine Lamboria Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Jaismine Lamboria, in blue, reacts after winning against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh during the Women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Lamboria won the gold medal. | Photo: PTI /Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Jaismine Lamboria
India's Jaismine Lamboria, in blue, interacts with Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh after the Women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Lamboria won the gold medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Jaismine Lamboria Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Jaismine Lamboria, in blue, competes against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh during the Women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Lamboria won the gold medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 Jaismine Lamboria
India's Jaismine Lamboria, right, and Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland compete in the women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Jaismine Lamboria CWG 2026
India's Jaismine Lamboria, right, and Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland compete in the women's 57kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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