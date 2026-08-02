Jaismine Lamboria Shows Tactical Precision To Handle Tough Final Bout And Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Jaismine Lamboria delivered a masterclass in the women's 57kg featherweight boxing final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, outclassing Northern Ireland's defending champion Michaela Walsh. Facing a veteran rival, Jaismine Lamboria relied on tactical discipline and precise counter-punching to edge a cagey opening round. As Walsh tried to force the pace, Jaismine Lamboria stayed remarkably composed, landing cleaner scoring combinations to sweep the subsequent rounds and seal a decisive 5-0 unanimous victory. This stunning triumph added the Commonwealth Games crown to her growing list of accolades, capping a remarkable comeback for the world champion after overcoming severe health hurdles weeks prior.
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