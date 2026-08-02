Priya Ghanghas' Power-Packed Performance In Final Bout Earns Her A Much-Awaited Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Priya Ghanghas delivered a stellar performance to secure a prestigious gold medal in the women's 60kg lightweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Competing in the hard-fought gold-medal final on Saturday, Priya Ghanghas faced Canada's aggressive contender Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh. Although the Indian pugilist lost a tight opening round on a narrow 3-2 split decision, she demonstrated exceptional resilience by bouncing back strongly in the second round with precise counter-punches. Maintaining her composure through a high-intensity, exhausting final round where both fighters exchanged heavy blows, Priya Ghanghas ultimately claimed victory via a 4-1 split decision on the judges' scorecards. This memorable triumph capped a phenomenal debut campaign at the multi-sport games, further cementing her status as one of India's brightest emerging boxing talents.
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Priya Ghanghas' Power-Packed Performance In Final Bout Earns Her A Much-Awaited Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Sakshi Chaudhary Displays Elite Quality As He Dominates Her Way To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Jaismine Lamboria Shows Tactical Precision To Handle Tough Final Bout And Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026
Preeti Pawar Leads India's Boxing Success, Plays Sensational Bout To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026