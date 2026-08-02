Priya Ghanghas' Power-Packed Performance In Final Bout Earns Her A Much-Awaited Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 2 August 2026 7:00 pm

Priya Ghanghas delivered a stellar performance to secure a prestigious gold medal in the women's 60kg lightweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Competing in the hard-fought gold-medal final on Saturday, Priya Ghanghas faced Canada's aggressive contender Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh. Although the Indian pugilist lost a tight opening round on a narrow 3-2 split decision, she demonstrated exceptional resilience by bouncing back strongly in the second round with precise counter-punches. Maintaining her composure through a high-intensity, exhausting final round where both fighters exchanged heavy blows, Priya Ghanghas ultimately claimed victory via a 4-1 split decision on the judges' scorecards. This memorable triumph capped a phenomenal debut campaign at the multi-sport games, further cementing her status as one of India's brightest emerging boxing talents.