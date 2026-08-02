Priya Ghanghas' Power-Packed Performance In Final Bout Earns Her A Much-Awaited Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

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Priya Ghanghas delivered a stellar performance to secure a prestigious gold medal in the women's 60kg lightweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Competing in the hard-fought gold-medal final on Saturday, Priya Ghanghas faced Canada's aggressive contender Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh. Although the Indian pugilist lost a tight opening round on a narrow 3-2 split decision, she demonstrated exceptional resilience by bouncing back strongly in the second round with precise counter-punches. Maintaining her composure through a high-intensity, exhausting final round where both fighters exchanged heavy blows, Priya Ghanghas ultimately claimed victory via a 4-1 split decision on the judges' scorecards. This memorable triumph capped a phenomenal debut campaign at the multi-sport games, further cementing her status as one of India's brightest emerging boxing talents.

Priya Ghanghas CWG
India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates after winning the women's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Britain Commonwealth Games Boxing
Gold medallist India's Priya Ghanghas, second left, silver medallist Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh, left, and bronze medallists England's Lucy Kings Wheatley, second right, and Pakistan's Fatima Zahra pose for photographs during the presentation ceremony after the women's 60kg final boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG Priya Ghanghas
India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates after winning the women's 60kg final boxing bout against Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh, unseen, at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Ghanghas bagged the gold medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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CWG Boxing Priya Ghanghas
India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates after winning the final of the women's 60kg boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Chaudhary bagged the gold medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Priya Ghanghas CWG Boxing
India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates after winning the final of the women's 60kg boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Chaudhary bagged the gold medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Priya Ghanghas Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates with her coach after winning the final of the women's 60kg boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Chaudhary bagged the gold medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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23rd Commonwealth Games Priya Ghanghas
India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates after winning the women's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Priya Ghanghas
India's Priya Ghanghas celebrates after winning the women's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Priya Ghanghas Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Priya Ghanghas, blue, and Canada’s Marie Al-Ahmadieh compete in the final of the women's 60kg boxing event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games (CWG), in Glasgow, Scotland. Chaudhary bagged the gold medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Priya Ghanghas Glasgow
Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh, left, is punched by with India's Priya Ghanghas, right, in the women's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Priya Ghanghas CWG 2026
Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh, right, competes with India's Priya Ghanghas, left, in the women's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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23rd Commonwealth Games Priya Ghanghas
Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh, right, competes with India's Priya Ghanghas, left, in the women's 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

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