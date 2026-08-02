India's Heptathlon Trailblazer Bows Out: Swapna Barman Announces Retirement

Asian Games heptathlon gold medallist Swapna Barman has announced her retirement from athletics
Barman became the first Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's heptathlon at Jakarta 2018
Persistent knee and back injuries forced the former Asian champion to bring the curtain down on her decorated career
Indian athletics bid farewell to one of its most inspiring champions as Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman announced her retirement from competitive athletics, ending a career defined by resilience, historic achievements and an unwavering determination to overcome adversity.
The 29-year-old, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the women's heptathlon gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, said persistent injuries had made it impossible for her to continue competing at the highest level.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions of my life. Athletics has been more than just a sport for me - it has been my identity, my passion, my dream.”
Reflecting on the physical challenges that ultimately led to her decision, Barman added, “Over the years, I have faced many injuries, including a slipped disc and knee injuries. I tried to fight through the pain and keep going, but now my body is no longer supporting me the way it once did.”
Born in Ghospara village near Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, Swapna's journey to sporting greatness was anything but ordinary. Raised in a financially struggling family, with her father working as a rickshaw puller before suffering a stroke and her mother employed at a tea estate, she turned to athletics in the hope of changing her family's fortunes.
A Career Built on Courage and Historic Milestones
Training at the Sports Authority of India centre in Kolkata, Barman competed despite being born with six toes on each foot, a rare condition that caused constant discomfort, particularly while wearing standard athletic shoes.
Her breakthrough came in 2017 when she clinched the heptathlon gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar. Even after collapsing following the concluding 800m race, she had already accumulated enough points to secure the continental title.
A year later, she produced the defining performance of her career in Jakarta. Battling through a jaw injury, Barman amassed 6,026 points to become India's first-ever Asian Games heptathlon champion, a landmark achievement that earned her the Arjuna Award in 2019.
Injuries Could Not Overshadow an Inspiring Legacy
Although injuries repeatedly interrupted her career after Jakarta, Barman remained a regular medal contender on the continental stage. She claimed silver medals at the 2019 and 2023 Asian Athletics Championships and added another silver in the pentathlon at the 2023 Asian Indoor Championships. She also came agonisingly close to another Asian Games podium in Hangzhou, finishing fourth by just four points.
Her final competitive appearance came at the 2025 National Open Athletics Championships in Bengaluru, where she finished third.
“Walking away from something you have loved your entire life is never easy,” Barman said. “My heart still wants to compete, to jump, and to chase my dreams, but I have to accept that this chapter of my life has come to an end.”
While her competitive career has concluded, Swapna Barman's story will remain one of Indian athletics' most enduring examples of grit, perseverance and the pursuit of excellence against overwhelming odds.