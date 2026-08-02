P R Sreejesh Backs India's New Jersey, Urges Team To Focus On Hockey World Cup

Sreejesh urges India to focus on the World Cup, not the jersey row
He says the debate ends if the squad approved the new kit
Sreejesh believes India can end its 50-year World Cup drought
Indian hockey icon P R Sreejesh has urged the men's national team to shut out the growing debate surrounding its new World Cup jersey and concentrate on the bigger objective, bringing home India's first Hockey World Cup medal in 50 years.
The discussion over India's new saffron primary jersey has dominated headlines in the lead-up to the tournament, with several former captains questioning Hockey India's decision to move away from the traditional blue kit. While the governing body cited visibility concerns on blue synthetic turfs as one of the reasons behind the switch, Sreejesh believes the issue has received far more attention than it deserves.
"To be honest, I didn't initially understand what the issue was because the jersey colour had changed for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups as well. Even one of our training kits was orange. Why is there so much discussion before the World Cup this time? Is it because of the saffron colour or simply because the colour changed?"
Sreejesh Backs Players, Questions Visibility Argument
The two-time Olympic bronze medallist pointed out that India has experimented with different jersey colours in previous World Cups, making the current controversy unusual. While he has no objection to changing the team's primary kit, he questioned the logic behind attributing the move to visibility issues.
"If the controversy is about the colour change, then it should have happened in 2014 and 2018 too, when we wore yellow and light blue jerseys.
"I have no issue with changing the jersey colour, but the reason being cited is strange. If the colour is being changed due to visibility issues during play, then the blue jersey should never be worn again," he said.
Sreejesh acknowledged that matching colours between the turf and jerseys could create slight visibility challenges, but noted that blue pitches have been part of international hockey since the 2012 London Olympics. During that period, India continued wearing blue in almost every major tournament, including the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, without it becoming a significant issue.
The former goalkeeper also stressed that the players' views should take precedence over outside opinions.
"From what I have seen in the media, the colour change was made with the players consent. Hockey India must have obtained permission from the FIH for the saffron jersey. Since orange is also the colour of the Netherlands' jersey, we can wear our alternate white jersey when playing against them," he said.
"If the players have approved this decision, the matter ends there, because ultimately it is the players who have to perform on the field."
He was equally emphatic about keeping politics away from the sport.
"I believe politics should be kept away from sports. The players are paramount. If they have no problem with it, then outsiders shouldn't have an issue either."
Eyes Firmly Set on Ending India's Long Wait
Although Sreejesh felt the transition to a new primary jersey could have happened earlier to help players get accustomed to the change, he expressed confidence that the team would not allow the off-field debate to affect its preparations.
"I feel the players should have been given a chance to play in this jersey beforehand. We are currently used to playing in the blue jersey.
"Suppose I am on the field and Harmanpreet is out there, I would look for him in the blue jersey as I have always seen him in that colour. If the jersey colour had to be changed, it should have been done a bit earlier," Sreejesh said.
Turning his attention to the tournament itself, the Indian legend said the squad has a realistic chance of making a deep run if it tops its pool, where England is expected to be the toughest challenge.
"Within the team, we always talked about staying away from outside noise. Players are aware of what is being said off the field, but fortunately there is still time. The team is now in Europe and they need to put these matters aside and focus entirely on the tournament."
"We have been waiting for so many years. This time, we have a golden opportunity. England is the only tough team in our pool. If we finish at the top, we might face Argentina, a team we have beaten before. The path to the semifinals looks easier.
"I just want to say that play your best hockey, enjoy the game to the fullest and end this 50-year wait. You won't get an opportunity like this again. Forget the pressure of expectations, forget the off-field talk and secure a spot on the podium. 50 year is a long wait."
With the World Cup set to begin on August 15, India enters the competition carrying both expectation and opportunity. Sreejesh believes the current squad possesses the quality to challenge the world's best, but only if it remains focused on its performances rather than the distractions surrounding it. For a team seeking to end a half-century wait for a World Cup medal, success will ultimately be determined by what happens on the field, not by the colour of the jersey.