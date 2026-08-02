Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming: Timings, Date, Performers - All You Need To Know

Glasgow's OVO Hydro prepares to close the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a vibrant celebration of Scottish culture
The handover segment will feature cultural performances by Shankar Mahadevan, Manushi Chhillar, Shiamak Davar, and sitar-bagpipe fusions
The ceremony officially passes the Host Baton to India, setting an inspiring tone for the centenary 2030 Games in Ahmedabad
The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony at Glasgow's OVO Hydro will bring the curtain down on a memorable multi-sport showcase while officially passing the baton to the next generation of the Games.
Amidst stellar musical acts from Scottish legends Simple Minds and vibrant showcases of local culture, the spotlight will heavily shift toward the grand transition to India as the host of the upcoming centenary 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.
Over the past two weeks, Glasgow has played host to a thrilling festival of elite sport that captivated audiences across the globe. Against the backdrop of a streamlined, highly efficient multi-sport format utilizing existing local infrastructure, athletes from 74 nations delivered unforgettable moments of triumph, resilience, and sportsmanship.
From fierce combat on the wrestling mats and boxing rings to dramatic showdowns in track and field, weightlifting, and the pool, the competition showcased peak human performance while celebrating the unifying spirit of the Commonwealth.
Commonwealth Games: A Musical Handover To India
The much-anticipated Indian handover segment will unfold through a brilliantly curated three-act presentation celebrating the nation's deep-rooted heritage and modern creative pulse. The sequence is set to open with a poignant tribute commemorating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, establishing a strong sense of national pride and historical depth.
This will be followed by a breathtaking musical fusion bridging cultures, featuring renowned Indian sitar maestro Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma sharing the stage with Scottish piper Ross Ainslie, symbolizing the harmonious ties between the current and future host nations.
The presentation will blend rich traditional artistry with contemporary flair, featuring a dynamic theatrical dance tribute led by actress Manushi Chhillar alongside an ensemble of dancers. Adding to the visual and rhythmic spectacle, renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar's troupe will bring high-energy choreography to the stage, highlighting the vibrant dynamism of modern India.
The presentation will be heavily graced by celebrated musical powerhouse Shankar Mahadevan—performing alongside his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan—whose dynamic performance is expected to electrify the arena alongside prominent cultural figures, giving global audiences a vivid glimpse into the vibrant traditions and dynamic growth of contemporary India.
The cultural segment will conclude with an immersive visual journey across the diverse landscape of the country, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of Gujarat. As the Commonwealth Games flag and Host Baton are formally received, the ceremony will successfully set an inspiring, forward-looking tone for Ahmedabad 2030, welcoming the entire sporting world to the historic centenary edition.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony take place?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will take place at Glasgow's OVO Hydro.
When will the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony take place?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will start from 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony?
The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony will be available for live telecast on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the CWG on SonyLIV mobile app and website.