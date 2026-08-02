The Making Of Gulveer Singh: Meet The Army Runner Who Created CWG History With India's First-Ever Track Medal Double

Gulveer Singh won bronze in the men's 5000m, becoming the first Indian to claim two track medals at a single Commonwealth Games
The Indian distance star added the 5000m bronze to his earlier 10,000m silver, capping a historic campaign in Glasgow
A Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, Gulveer now stands among India's greatest-ever long-distance runners
India's Gulveer Singh etched his name into the history books by winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000m at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian athlete to win two track medals at a single edition of the Games.
Days after claiming silver in the 10,000m, the 28-year-old produced another tactically flawless race, timing his trademark finishing kick to perfection to finish third in 13:24.95. Gulveer stayed with the lead pack throughout before surging from fifth to third on the final lap, holding off Kenya's Cornelius Kemboi by just 0.04 seconds.
Australia's Matthew Kipsang won gold in 13:23.61, while compatriot Ky Robinson took silver in 13:24.70. The bronze also marked India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 5000m, underlining Gulveer's emergence as one of the country's greatest distance runners. His performances played a key role in India's memorable athletics campaign and continued the nation's rise in endurance running on the global stage.
Who Is Gulveer Singh?
Gulveer Singh is one of India's greatest-ever long-distance runners and a serving Naib Subedar in the Indian Army. Born in Sirsa village, Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, his running journey began on village roads and farmland trails as he prepared for recruitment into the Indian Army.
After joining The Grenadiers Regiment in 2018, he steadily rose through the ranks of Indian athletics to become the country's premier distance runner. Gulveer made his international breakthrough with a bronze medal in the 5000m at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships and followed it with a bronze medal in the 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games.
He reached new heights in 2025 by winning double gold medals in the 5000m and 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, establishing himself as Asia's leading long-distance runner.
A prolific record-breaker, Gulveer holds the Indian national records in the 5000m, 10,000m, one mile and half marathon. In 2025, he became the first Indian to run a sub-four-minute mile, clocking 3:55.63, and the first Indian to complete a half marathon in under 60 minutes with a time of 59:42.
He also created history by running 12:59.77 indoors over 5000m, becoming the first Asian athlete to break the 13-minute barrier while setting a new Asian record. Training regularly at the high-performance centre in Colorado Springs, Gulveer has established himself as a trailblazer for Indian distance running and one of the country's brightest medal hopes on the world stage.
Major Achievements
Commonwealth Games 2026 – Silver (Men's 10,000m)
Commonwealth Games 2026 – Bronze (Men's 5,000m)
Asian Games 2022 – Bronze (Men's 10,000m)
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 – Gold (Men's 5,000m)
Asian Athletics Championships 2025 – Gold (Men's 10,000m)
Asian Athletics Championships 2023 – Bronze (Men's 5,000m)
With two medals in Glasgow and a string of national and continental records already to his name, Gulveer Singh has firmly established himself as the face of Indian distance running. His historic Commonwealth Games campaign is another milestone in a career that continues to redefine what Indian athletes can achieve in long-distance events.