Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Caitlin Fryers Live Updates, Commonwealth Games: Indian Boxer Takes On Irish Rival In Medal Push

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing women’s 51kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Sakshi Chaudhary and Northern Ireland’s Caitlyn Fryers at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Sakshi booked her place in the quarterfinals with a dominant 5-0 win over Botswana’s Lethabo Modukanele, using her height and reach advantage to control the bout. She will now face European Championships silver medallist Caitlyn Fryers for a place in the semifinals. Stay tuned for live updates from Sakshi’s quarterfinal clash.
LIVE UPDATES
Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Caitlin Fryers Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Hello!
Welcome back to our live blog coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing action. We bring you live updates from the women’s 51kg quarterfinal clash between India’s Sakshi Chaudhary and Northern Ireland’s Caitlyn Fryers. Stay tuned for all the action from the bout.