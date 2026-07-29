Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Caitlin Fryers Live Updates, Commonwealth Games: Indian Boxer Takes On Irish Rival In Medal Push

Sakshi Chaudhary Vs Caitlyn Fryers Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow live, play-by-play updates of the boxing women’s 51kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Sakshi Chaudhary and Northern Ireland’s Caitlyn Fryers on Wednesday, 29 July, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, right, during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland.

Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, right, during a training session ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing women’s 51kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Sakshi Chaudhary and Northern Ireland’s Caitlyn Fryers at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Sakshi booked her place in the quarterfinals with a dominant 5-0 win over Botswana’s Lethabo Modukanele, using her height and reach advantage to control the bout. She will now face European Championships silver medallist Caitlyn Fryers for a place in the semifinals. Stay tuned for live updates from Sakshi’s quarterfinal clash.

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