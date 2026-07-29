Arundhati Choudhary Vs Morgan Henderson Highlights, CWG 2026: Indian Storms Into Women’s 70kg Semi-Finals

Arundhati Choudhary Vs Morgan Henderson Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow play-by-play updates of the CWG boxing women’s 70kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Arundhati Choudhary and New Zealand's Morgan Henderson on Wednesday, 29 July, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

Gold medallist India's Arundhati Choudhary poses during the felicitation ceremony after her victory in the women's 70kg final match at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025.

Gold medallist India's Arundhati Choudhary poses during the felicitation ceremony after her victory in the women's 70kg final match at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary booked her place in the women’s 70kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a hard-fought 3-1 split-decision win over New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson. Arundhati stuck to her tactical approach, focusing on efficiency and clean punches while Henderson pushed forward until the final bell. The victory assured India another boxing medal, but the challenge gets tougher next as Arundhati will face defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales, the gold medallist from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, in the semifinals.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jul 2026, 05:28:37 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Vs Morgan Henderson Live Updates, CWG 2026: Good Evening! Greetings, we are back with another live blog from the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing competition. This time, the focus is on the women’s 70kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Arundhati Choudhary and New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson at the SEC Centre in Glasgow. Stay tuned for live updates, round-by-round action, and all the key moments from this crucial quarterfinal clash.

29 Jul 2026, 05:38:50 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Vs Morgan Henderson Live Updates, CWG 2026: Game On! The women’s 70kg quarterfinal is underway in Glasgow, with Arundhati Choudhary in the blue corner and New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson in red. A victory here would send the Indian boxer into the Commonwealth Games semifinals and guarantee at least a bronze medal. Arundhati made the brighter start, using her movement well and landing a big, confidence-boosting punch midway through the opening round. Henderson responded strongly in the closing moments, finding success with her right hand and finishing the round with real momentum. It was a tight and competitive three minutes, but the judges have edged it 3-2 in favour of Arundhati, giving the Indian boxer an early lead in this crucial medal-deciding bout.

29 Jul 2026, 05:43:22 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Vs Morgan Henderson Live Updates, CWG 2026: Round 2 Morgan Henderson came out aggressively in the second round and landed a couple of early hooks, but the contest soon turned scrappy and physical. Arundhati adopted a smart tactical approach, focusing more on movement, evasion, and tying up her opponent rather than engaging in unnecessary exchanges. The Indian boxer also did a good job of frustrating Henderson by repeatedly denying her clean punching opportunities. The broadcast cut to advertisements before the scores were shown, but once coverage returned, it was confirmed that four of the five judges awarded the round to Arundhati, leaving her just one round away from a guaranteed Commonwealth Games medal.

29 Jul 2026, 05:51:21 pm IST Arundhati Choudhary Vs Morgan Henderson Live Updates, CWG 2026: Round 3 Arundhati Choudhary has booked her place in the women’s 70kg semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and guaranteed India another boxing medal. New Zealand’s Morgan Henderson pressed hard in the final round, throwing punches until the very end, but Arundhati stayed composed and stuck to her efficient, tactical approach. Throwing fewer but cleaner punches, the Indian boxer did enough to earn a 3-1 split-decision victory and secure at least a bronze medal for India.