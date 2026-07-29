Ankush Panghal Vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Secures Comfortable Win; Ensures Medal

Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the quarterfinal clash between India and Seychelles at the SEC Centre on Wednesday, July 29

Ankush Panghal will take on Seychelles' Jade Mikock. Micock need just one win to clinch a medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Ankush Panghal will take on Seychelles' Jade Mikock. Micock need just one win to clinch a medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. File Photo

Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the quarterfinal clash between India's Ayush Panghal and Seychelles' Jade Mikock. Micock need just one win to clinch a medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. The 80-kg boxer has made his way into the top eight after winning his opening bouts and will now be up against India's Ankush Panghal at the SEC Centre on Wednesday, July 29. The winner of this match will atleast get a bronze medal as according to the rules of World Boxing, losing semifinalists are given a bronze medal. Panghal also impressed in his previous bout with a dominant victory and will be aiming to keep India's medal hopes alive. With a Commonwealth Games medal at stake, both boxers have everything to fight for. Follow the live score of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jul 2026, 07:13:38 pm IST Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Secures Victory And Medal Micock’s uphill battle ends right here. Playing it safe in the final frame, Ankush smartly manages the distance and paces his punches, neutralizing any threat of a late comeback. As the final bell rings, there's zero doubt on the cards: Ankush secures a resounding unanimous 5–0 decision victory to advance to the semifinals. With this stellar performance, he becomes the fourth Indian boxer to punch his ticket into the final four stage today!

29 Jul 2026, 07:04:59 pm IST Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Maintains Lead Ankush stays firmly in the driver's seat, thoroughly enjoying himself and dictating the dance. Moving smoothly and constantly firing with his left hand, he keeps Micock under heavy pressure. Micock desperately needs a complete turnaround after another one-sided frame. The judges unanimously award the round to Ankush 5–0, mirroring the opener and cementing his total dominance.

29 Jul 2026, 07:02:51 pm IST Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Gains Upper Hand In First Round Ankush pushes the pace early, dictating the tempo as the busier and more aggressive fighter. Micock remains on the back foot, playing a cautious, tentative game while hunting for counter-punches. A clean, solid left hook from the Indian boxer highlights the frame's best exchange. As the bell sounds to close the opener, the judges' scorecards reflect Ankush's total control, sweeping the first round 5–0.

29 Jul 2026, 07:00:47 pm IST Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Game On! Ankush is in the ring! The Indian boxer steps up for his men’s 80kg quarterfinal clash against Jade Micock. This will be Ankush’s second bout of the Commonwealth Games campaign after he defeated Zalaan Jan of Antigua and Barbuda to book his spot in the last eight. Ankush will begin the contest from the red corner, while 19-year-old Micock takes the blue corner. The quarterfinal battle is ready to begin!