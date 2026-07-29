Ankush Panghal Vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Secures Comfortable Win; Ensures Medal

Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Secures Victory And Medal
Micock’s uphill battle ends right here. Playing it safe in the final frame, Ankush smartly manages the distance and paces his punches, neutralizing any threat of a late comeback. As the final bell rings, there's zero doubt on the cards: Ankush secures a resounding unanimous 5–0 decision victory to advance to the semifinals. With this stellar performance, he becomes the fourth Indian boxer to punch his ticket into the final four stage today!
Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Maintains Lead
Ankush stays firmly in the driver's seat, thoroughly enjoying himself and dictating the dance. Moving smoothly and constantly firing with his left hand, he keeps Micock under heavy pressure. Micock desperately needs a complete turnaround after another one-sided frame. The judges unanimously award the round to Ankush 5–0, mirroring the opener and cementing his total dominance.
Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Gains Upper Hand In First Round
Ankush pushes the pace early, dictating the tempo as the busier and more aggressive fighter. Micock remains on the back foot, playing a cautious, tentative game while hunting for counter-punches. A clean, solid left hook from the Indian boxer highlights the frame's best exchange.
As the bell sounds to close the opener, the judges' scorecards reflect Ankush's total control, sweeping the first round 5–0.
Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Game On!
Ankush is in the ring!
The Indian boxer steps up for his men’s 80kg quarterfinal clash against Jade Micock. This will be Ankush’s second bout of the Commonwealth Games campaign after he defeated Zalaan Jan of Antigua and Barbuda to book his spot in the last eight.
Ankush will begin the contest from the red corner, while 19-year-old Micock takes the blue corner. The quarterfinal battle is ready to begin!
Ankush Panghal vs Jade Mikock LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Welcome
Hello boxing fans! Welcome to the quarterfinal clash between India's Ayush Panghal and Seychelles' Jade Mikock. Micock. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.