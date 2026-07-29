Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026 Boxing Updates: Split-Decision Win Confirms Indian Pugilist's Medal

Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the men's 90+kg boxing quarterfinal clash between India and Samoa at the SEC Centre on Wednesday, July 29

Welcome to the live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Indian heavyweight powerhouse Narender Berwal steps into the ring to face Samoa's formidable Michael Seko in a high-stakes quarterfinal showdown. With a coveted spot on the podium and a guaranteed medal hanging in the balance, both fighters are expected to come out with explosive power. Narender brings immense strength, excellent ring generalship, and a aggressive style to the canvas, aiming to dictate the pace early against a tough opponent. Meanwhile, Seko presents a dangerous threat with heavy hands, capable of turning the tide with a single counter-punch in the super-heavyweight class. Expect a hard-hitting tactical battle as Narender tries to use his reach and relentless combinations to break down the Samoan challenger and punch his ticket into the semifinals.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jul 2026, 07:21:54 pm IST Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Even Second Round Ends Discipline takes center stage as Narender is docked a point following his third referee warning for infringements. He answers back with a heavy shot that forces a standing count against Seko, but a subsequent late hit after the referee halts the action results in another costly point deduction. At the end of a chaotic second frame, Seko holds the advantage on two judges' cards, while the remaining three scorecards have the bout completely level.

29 Jul 2026, 07:17:33 pm IST Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Maintains Upper Hand In Round One It is a physical, hard-fought opening frame characterized by early referee stoppages for infringements. Given the heavy-hitting 90+kg division, movement is measured as Seko brings the aggression, but Narender fires back effectively with solid scoring punches of his own. The judges lean heavily toward the Indian heavyweight, with four of the five awarding him the opening round.

29 Jul 2026, 07:12:43 pm IST Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Boxers In Ring, Action Underway The action rolls right along as Narender Berwal steps up next for India, making his way down to the ring. Don't touch that dial—he takes his position in the red corner, ready to lock horns with Samoa's powerhouse Michael Seko in a high-stakes Men's 90+kg quarterfinal. With a guaranteed spot on the podium and a medal on the line, Narender looks locked in and eager to translate his explosive power into a commanding start.