Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026 Boxing Updates: Split-Decision Win Confirms Indian Pugilist's Medal

Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Even Second Round Ends
Discipline takes center stage as Narender is docked a point following his third referee warning for infringements. He answers back with a heavy shot that forces a standing count against Seko, but a subsequent late hit after the referee halts the action results in another costly point deduction. At the end of a chaotic second frame, Seko holds the advantage on two judges' cards, while the remaining three scorecards have the bout completely level.
Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Indian Maintains Upper Hand In Round One
It is a physical, hard-fought opening frame characterized by early referee stoppages for infringements. Given the heavy-hitting 90+kg division, movement is measured as Seko brings the aggression, but Narender fires back effectively with solid scoring punches of his own. The judges lean heavily toward the Indian heavyweight, with four of the five awarding him the opening round.
Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Boxers In Ring, Action Underway
The action rolls right along as Narender Berwal steps up next for India, making his way down to the ring. Don't touch that dial—he takes his position in the red corner, ready to lock horns with Samoa's powerhouse Michael Seko in a high-stakes Men's 90+kg quarterfinal. With a guaranteed spot on the podium and a medal on the line, Narender looks locked in and eager to translate his explosive power into a commanding start.
Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko LIVE Score, CWG 2026: Welcome
Hello boxing fans! Welcome to the quarterfinal clash between India's Narender Berwal Vs Michael Seko. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.