Sachin Siwach Vs Treasure Moremi Live Updates, CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Eyes Victory Against Botswana Opponent

Sachin Siwach Vs Treasure Moremi Live Updates, CWG 2026: Game On!
Game on! The quarterfinal action is underway as India’s Sachin Siwach steps into the ring against Botswana’s Treasure Moremi.
This is Sachin’s third bout of the Commonwealth Games campaign. The Indian boxer has already impressed with victories over Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh and England’s William Hewitt, and now stands just two wins away from a place in the final.
Siwach starts in the blue corner, while Moremi takes the red corner. The stakes are high, the winner of this bout will move on to face Wales’ Owain Harris-Allan in the semifinal for a shot at the gold medal clash.
The bell rings, the boxers touch gloves, and we are underway with Round 1. Let’s see who takes early control of the ring.
Sachin Siwach Vs Treasure Moremi Live Updates, CWG 2026: Good Evening!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi. Stay tuned for live updates.