Sachin Siwach Vs Treasure Moremi Live Updates, CWG 2026: Indian Boxer Eyes Victory Against Botswana Opponent

Sachin Siwach Vs Treasure Moremi Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2026: Follow live, play-by-play updates of the CWG boxing men’s 60kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Sachin Siwach and Botswana's Treasure Moremi on Wednesday, 29 July, at the SEC Centre in Glasgow, Scotland

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s 60kg boxing quarterfinal between India’s Sachin Siwach and Botswana’s Treasure Moremi at the SEC Centre in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 29. Siwach, the former junior world champion from Mithathal, booked his place in the quarterfinals after defeating England’s William Hewitt by a 4-1 split decision in the Round of 16. After a difficult opening round in which Hewitt landed several sharp right hands, the Indian boxer changed tactics on his coaches’ advice, stepping back, defending smarter, and relying on counterattacks. The adjustment proved decisive as Siwach recovered strongly to secure the win and move within one victory of a guaranteed Commonwealth Games bronze medal. Stay tuned for live updates from this crucial quarterfinal bout.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jul 2026, 06:24:16 pm IST Sachin Siwach Vs Treasure Moremi Live Updates, CWG 2026: Game On! Game on! The quarterfinal action is underway as India’s Sachin Siwach steps into the ring against Botswana’s Treasure Moremi. This is Sachin’s third bout of the Commonwealth Games campaign. The Indian boxer has already impressed with victories over Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh and England’s William Hewitt, and now stands just two wins away from a place in the final. Siwach starts in the blue corner, while Moremi takes the red corner. The stakes are high, the winner of this bout will move on to face Wales’ Owain Harris-Allan in the semifinal for a shot at the gold medal clash. The bell rings, the boxers touch gloves, and we are underway with Round 1. Let’s see who takes early control of the ring.