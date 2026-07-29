Missed The West Indies Vs Pakistan Trinidad Test? Here Is How Justin Greaves Achieved The Impossible

The collapse began in his seventh over, breaking through Masood's defences. The Barbadian then ripped through the lineup, dismissing Aamer Jamal (3 off 5), Ali Usman (0 off 7), and Mohammad Rizwan (12 off 17) in successive overs before the lunch break. Returning right after the break, he completed the historic feat by having Mohammad Abbas (0 off 8) caught behind.