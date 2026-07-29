Missed The West Indies Vs Pakistan Trinidad Test? Here Is How Justin Greaves Achieved The Impossible

Justin Greaves created Test history by becoming the first bowler to take five wickets in five consecutive maiden overs
West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series
The win lifted West Indies in the WTC standings, while Pakistan remained rooted to the bottom
West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves cemented his name in cricket folklore on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Greaves produced an otherworldly spell, becoming the first bowler in the 149-year history of Test cricket to claim five wickets in five consecutive maiden overs.
The Babar Azam-led visitors looked in control of the first innings, comfortably at 244/3 in reply to the hosts' total of 311. Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood was leading the charge with a fine knock of 109.
But sensing the match slipping away, Windies skipper Roston Chase turned to right-arm pacer Greaves, who initially started with an ordinary return of 0/27 from his first six overs. What followed next was an absolute masterclass and pure destruction.
Greaves, 32, completely flipped the contest on its head by delivering five consecutive wicket-maidens, taking five wickets without conceding a run in his next 30 deliveries.
30 Balls Of Fury: The History-Making Collapse
The collapse began in his seventh over, breaking through Masood's defences. The Barbadian then ripped through the lineup, dismissing Aamer Jamal (3 off 5), Ali Usman (0 off 7), and Mohammad Rizwan (12 off 17) in successive overs before the lunch break. Returning right after the break, he completed the historic feat by having Mohammad Abbas (0 off 8) caught behind.
By going from 0/27 to final career-best figures of 5/27 in 11 overs, Greaves shattered the previous record of four consecutive wicket-maidens held by England's Stuart Broad since 2016.
His relentless seam movement triggered a collapse that saw Pakistan lose their last seven wickets for just 38 runs, handing the Windies a precious 29-run first-innings lead.
Greaves eventually claimed Player of the Match honours after finishing with seven wickets in the match as the West Indies won by 90 runs. The second and final Test at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, begins on Sunday, August 2.
World Test Championship Updated Standings
Australia lead the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with 87.50% point percentage (PCT), comfortably ahead of defending champions South Africa (75.00%) and New Zealand (72.22%).
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|D
|T
|Pts
|Pct
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|0
|38
|24.36
|8
|West Indies
|11
|2
|7
|2
|0
|30
|22.73
|9
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|6.66
Bangladesh (58.33%) and India (48.15%) round out the top five, followed by Sri Lanka (41.67%) and England (24.36%) in the middle of the table.
At the bottom, the West Indies and Pakistan occupy the final two spots. The Windies sit in eighth place with a 22.73% PCT from 11 matches (two wins, seven defeats, and two draws), while Pakistan languish in ninth with just 6.67% PCT, having secured only one victory in five outings.