Missed The West Indies Vs Pakistan Trinidad Test? Here Is How Justin Greaves Achieved The Impossible

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Justin Greaves etched his name into Test cricket history with a never-before-seen spell of five wickets in five consecutive maiden overs as West Indies stunned Pakistan by 90 runs in the first Test. The victory also gave the Caribbean side a much-needed boost in the ICC World Test Championship standings

West Indies Vs Pakistan Trinidad Test
West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Photo: X/Windies Cricket
Summary of this article

  • Justin Greaves created Test history by becoming the first bowler to take five wickets in five consecutive maiden overs

  • West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series

  • The win lifted West Indies in the WTC standings, while Pakistan remained rooted to the bottom

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves cemented his name in cricket folklore on Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Greaves produced an otherworldly spell, becoming the first bowler in the 149-year history of Test cricket to claim five wickets in five consecutive maiden overs.

The Babar Azam-led visitors looked in control of the first innings, comfortably at 244/3 in reply to the hosts' total of 311. Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood was leading the charge with a fine knock of 109.

But sensing the match slipping away, Windies skipper Roston Chase turned to right-arm pacer Greaves, who initially started with an ordinary return of 0/27 from his first six overs. What followed next was an absolute masterclass and pure destruction.

Greaves, 32, completely flipped the contest on its head by delivering five consecutive wicket-maidens, taking five wickets without conceding a run in his next 30 deliveries.

Related Content
West Indies beat Pakistan by 90 runs in the 1st Test in Tarouba on Tuesday, July 28. - X/Windies Cricket
West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves starring with a five-wicket haul after Pakistan were bowled out for 282. - X/Windies Cricket
West Indies and Pakistan captains in toss ahead of 1st Test match 2026. - windiescricket/X
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel replaces injured Abdullah Fazal in the test squad. - | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

30 Balls Of Fury: The History-Making Collapse

The collapse began in his seventh over, breaking through Masood's defences. The Barbadian then ripped through the lineup, dismissing Aamer Jamal (3 off 5), Ali Usman (0 off 7), and Mohammad Rizwan (12 off 17) in successive overs before the lunch break. Returning right after the break, he completed the historic feat by having Mohammad Abbas (0 off 8) caught behind.

By going from 0/27 to final career-best figures of 5/27 in 11 overs, Greaves shattered the previous record of four consecutive wicket-maidens held by England's Stuart Broad since 2016.

His relentless seam movement triggered a collapse that saw Pakistan lose their last seven wickets for just 38 runs, handing the Windies a precious 29-run first-innings lead.

Greaves eventually claimed Player of the Match honours after finishing with seven wickets in the match as the West Indies won by 90 runs. The second and final Test at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, begins on Sunday, August 2.

World Test Championship Updated Standings

Australia lead the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings with 87.50% point percentage (PCT), comfortably ahead of defending champions South Africa (75.00%) and New Zealand (72.22%).

PosTeamPldWLDTPtsPct
1Australia871008487.5
2South Africa431003675
3New Zealand641105272.22
4Bangladesh421102858.33
5India944105248.15
6Sri Lanka411202041.67
7England1348103824.36
8West Indies1127203022.73
9Pakistan5140046.66

Bangladesh (58.33%) and India (48.15%) round out the top five, followed by Sri Lanka (41.67%) and England (24.36%) in the middle of the table.

At the bottom, the West Indies and Pakistan occupy the final two spots. The Windies sit in eighth place with a 22.73% PCT from 11 matches (two wins, seven defeats, and two draws), while Pakistan languish in ninth with just 6.67% PCT, having secured only one victory in five outings.

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