WI Vs PAK Day 3 Report, 1st Test: Pakistan Stay Alive Despite Another Batting Collapse

P PTI Published at: 28 July 2026 4:22 pm

West Indies take their lead their lead to 155 with three wickets still in hand after day 3, meanwhile, Pakistan will look to wrap up hosts as early as possible to keep the 4th innings target below 200

P PTI Published at: 28 July 2026 4:22 pm

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves starring with a five-wicket haul after Pakistan were bowled out for 282. Photo: X/Windies Cricket