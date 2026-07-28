Usman Tariq Criticises Batters Questioning His Bowling Action, Urges Officials To End Speculations

P
PTI
Published at:

Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq criticised batters for questioning the legality of his bowling action despite being cleared by the ICC after Aussie batter Tim David gestured for a no-ball after getting dismissed by him in a recent The Hundred match

Usman Tariq Action Controversy: The Hundred 2026
Usman Tariq criticised batters questioning his actions after getting out by him after Tim David did the same recently in The Hundred 2026. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary of this article

  • Usman Tariq criticised batters questioning his actions after getting out by him after Tim David did the same recently in The Hundred

  • Tariq stated that it's not the batters' job to question his action as he's been cleared by ICC twice and the umpires and match referee are present to oversee all this

  • Earlier this year, Australia's Cameron Green also questioned Tariq's actions during a T20I match between Australia and Pakistan

Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq has criticised the growing trend of batters questioning the legality of his bowling action whenever they are dismissed by him.

Tariq, who played in this year’s T20 World Cup, had to face a similar situation recently in The Hundred in the UK where Australian batter Tim David gestured for a no-ball after being caught behind during a match between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix.

"It is not the batters job to do these things. The umpires and match referee are there to watch everything. If I am allowed to bowl by the umpires it means my bowling action is legal," Usman said in an interview.

Tariq, who is the only other Pakistan player apart from Abrar Ahmed participating in The Hundred, said it is frustrating to see batters question his action every time.

"Maybe the umpires and match referee need to do something. I remember even in the International T20 League in Dubai England's Tom Banton did the same thing, and at that time, I let him know my thoughts very clearly after getting him out,” Tariq said.

Related Content
Brij Lal, Rajya Sabha MP and Former Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh - null
Interdisciplinary Field: AI is now connected to business, health care, engineering, public policy, ethics, research and entrepreneurship - | Photo: Vikram Sharma
Is Washington Sundar A Batter Or A Bowler? Team India's Selection Puzzle After Ireland Upset - X/ BCCI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala. - AP Photo

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said a few times in the past that Tariq’s bowling action, in which he takes a pause, is not out of the rule books, and that it is difficult for the bowler to execute as well.

Tariq has been reported once during a Pakistan Super League match but was cleared by the ICC.

Earlier this year, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green had also appeared to be questioning Tariq’s action during a T20I.

"This should stop now. I work very hard on my bowling for variations because in T20 cricket nowadays there is no mercy for spinners. You have to be focused all the time," Tariq said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories