'SC Gate Par Kya Lagana Hai, Hum Dekh Lenge': CJI Dismisses Plea on Ashok Chakra Emblem

Hearing a plea filed by petitioner-in-person Badaravada Venugopal, also known as Baba Khatarnak, the CJI said, "'Supreme Court ke gate pe kya lagana hai hum dekh lenge... aap duniya mein itni samasyaein hai unka dhyan rakhiye' (We will decide what should be placed at the Supreme Court gate; there are so many problems in the world, focus on those)." The plea related to the installation of the National Emblem on the main dome of the Supreme Court, and what the petitioner described as the "constitutional identity of courts".