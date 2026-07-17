Column | AI Will Reshape More Jobs Than It Replaces: What Professionals Need to Know

Almost every week, I meet students and parents who ask me some version of the same question: “Will AI replace jobs?” My answer is simple: AI is not replacing every profession in one stroke. It is replacing tasks first, especially those that are repetitive, predictable, data-heavy or based on standard patterns.
I see this shift is already visible in the way students and professionals work. Earlier, making a presentation, summarising a report, drafting an email or collecting information from the internet took time and effort. Today, AI can do much of this within seconds. But the change is not limited to basic work. AI will not just do the easy tasks. It will increasingly do a lot of the intelligent work as well. It can analyse, compare, recommend and even create strategies.
The real question is no longer whether AI can think. It clearly can assist with many forms of thinking. The better question is: what kind of human thinking will still matter? In my view, it is the ability to choose the right problem, understand people, ask sharper questions, take ethical decisions and remain accountable for outcomes. AI can give a recommendation, but a professional must still judge whether that recommendation is right for a particular client, team, moment, culture and context.
As AI adoption grows, some jobs will definitely shrink or change in their current form. Roles built mainly around repetitive execution will be affected the most.
As AI adoption grows, some jobs will definitely shrink or change in their current form. Roles built mainly around repetitive execution will be affected the most. Data entry, basic transcription, routine customer support, manual report creation, simple content rewriting, first-level screening and scheduling support are examples of work that AI can now handle faster and at scale.
But this does not mean that people in these roles have no future. It means they have to upgrade the role they play. Someone who only enters data may struggle, but someone who can clean data, interpret it, use AI tools, prepare insights and support decision-making will still be valuable. A person who only rewrites content may struggle, but someone who understands communication strategy, audience behaviour, brand tone and storytelling will continue to matter.
This is the shift students must understand. The future will not reward routine effort alone. It will reward people who can add thinking to effort. At the same time, AI is creating new kinds of opportunities. We are already seeing the rise of AI product managers, AI workflow specialists, AI trainers, data curators, AI ethics and policy professionals, human-AI interaction designers and sector-specific AI consultants. What is interesting is that these roles are not only for coders. They need people who understand business, psychology, law, health care, finance, education, design, communication and ethics.
This is where the conversation must move from fear to preparation. If AI is changing old roles and creating new ones, students cannot prepare for the future by only asking which jobs will survive. They must ask a more practical question: what skills will make me useful in an AI-driven workplace?
Understanding AI
To every student who is concerned about AI, careers and future skills, my first advice is: do not fear AI blindly. Understand it. The students who will struggle are not those who use AI, but those who use it without thinking. AI literacy is becoming as basic as computer literacy once was. Students do not need to become AI engineers, but they must understand what AI can do, where it fails and how to use it responsibly.
The second skill is learning to ask better questions. In the AI era, the quality of the answer will often depend on the quality of your question. A vague prompt gives a vague result. A clear prompt—with context, purpose, examples and expectations—gives a much better output.
Third, students must build domain knowledge. A finance student who understands markets will use AI better in finance. A medical student who understands biology will use AI better in health care. Without subject knowledge, AI can create the illusion of competence. With subject knowledge, it becomes a powerful amplifier.
The real danger is not that AI will replace every job. The bigger danger is that people who know how to use AI well may replace those who do not.
Fourth, students must strengthen critical thinking. AI can sound confident even when it is incomplete, biased, outdated or wrong. Students must learn to cross-check information, compare sources, question assumptions and apply human judgement.
Finally, students must develop human skills that machines cannot easily replace. Trust, empathy, communication, creativity, leadership, ethical judgement and the ability to work with people will become even more important. A patient needs reassurance, not just a diagnosis. A student needs guidance, not just information. A team needs motivation and accountability, not just instructions.
This is where schools have a very important role to play. If we want students to be ready for future jobs, school education cannot remain limited to memorisation, marks and syllabus completion. Schools need to help students practise the skills that workplaces will actually demand.
The first change schools can do is to make real-world projects a regular habit. Every student should complete at least one real-world project each term. A commerce student can study a neighbourhood business and suggest ways to improve sales or customer experience. A science student can build a simple low-cost prototype to solve a daily-life problem. A humanities student can study a local social issue and present findings from interviews or surveys. A computer science student can create a small app, website, dashboard or automation tool.
Second, schools should formally teach communication and professional readiness. Students should learn how to introduce themselves, participate in a group discussion, explain a project, ask good questions and speak confidently in forums. These skills should not suddenly appear during college placements. They should be built gradually from school itself.
The third change is to help every student build a portfolio of evidence. By the time students leave school, they should have more than marksheets. They should have projects, reflections, presentations, certificates, writing samples, research work, volunteering experience, leadership evidence and examples of skills they have actually applied.
This is also why education pathways are changing across the world. Leading universities are building stronger programmes in AI, machine learning, data science, robotics and responsible technology. Institutions such as Stanford University, the National University of Singapore, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and IIT Bombay show that AI is no longer a narrow technical specialisation. It is becoming an interdisciplinary field connected to business, healthcare, engineering, public policy, ethics, research and entrepreneurship.
Hence, the real danger is not that AI will replace every job. The bigger danger is that people who know how to use AI well may replace those who do not. So students should not only ask, “Will AI take my job?” They should ask, “Which parts of my work can AI do and what human value can I build beyond that?”
(Views expressed are personal)
Jitin Chawla is the founder and director of the Centre for Career Development
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(This story appeared in Outlook magazine’s August 3 issue, 'The AI Divide', which focuses on how India's AI education ambitions are colliding with the reality of inadequate digital infrastructure, undertrained teachers and AI tools that are not built around Indian students' cultural context)