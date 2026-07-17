Column | AI in Education: Technology Should Serve Humanity Not Harm It

While celebrating the vast promises of AI, we need to make sure to ground technology firmly in human values. The final objective of education should not just be to create informed individuals but to produce kind and psychologically resilient citizens. Technology can help make this journey richer, but it cannot replace the relationships that give meaning to learning. Thus, the question is not whether children can learn from AI. The bigger question is whether they can grow into emotionally and socially healthy individuals when the influence of teachers is no longer long-lasting. Instead of selecting between AI and teachers, the future of education will be reliant upon ensuring that technology serves humanity and does not harm it.