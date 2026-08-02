Preeti Pawar Leads India's Boxing Success, Plays Sensational Bout To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

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Preeti Pawar clinched a prestigious gold medal in the women's 54kg bantamweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held in Glasgow. Competing in the gold-medal bout on Saturday, Preeti Pawar faced Canada's Scarlett Delgado. Although Preeti Pawar faced a few early punches, she remained patient and used her left hook effectively to take control. Ultimately, Preeti Pawar won the final by a 5-0 unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, securing a brilliant gold medal for India in her stellar campaign. Earlier in the tournament, the talented pugilist showcased exceptional skill by dominating her fights, including a flawless 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals to successfully reach the summit clash. This remarkable triumph added yet another golden feather to the 22-year-old Indian star's cap following her impressive international successes.

Preeti Pawar Commonwealth Games
Gold medalist India's Preeti Pawar celebrates after winning the women's 54kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Britain Commonwealth Games Boxing
India's Preeti Pawar, in blue, clinches a gold medal in the women's 54kg boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Britain Commonwealth Games Boxing
India's Preeti Pawar, in blue, wins against Canada's Scarlett Delgado during the Women's 54kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Preeti Pawar CWG Boxing
India's Preeti Preeti celebrates after winning the women's 54kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Preeti Pawar Commonwealth Games 2026
India's Preeti Pawar, in blue, competes against Canada's Scarlett Delgado during the Women's 54kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Pawar won the gold medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Commonwealth Games 2026 Preeti Pawar
Glasgow: India's Preeti Pawar, in blue, competes against Canada's Scarlett Delgado during the Women's 54kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Pawar won the gold medal. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

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