Preeti Pawar Leads India's Boxing Success, Plays Sensational Bout To Win Gold Medal At Glasgow CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk 2 August 2026 4:53 pm Published at: 2 August 2026 4:49 pm Updated on:

Preeti Pawar clinched a prestigious gold medal in the women's 54kg bantamweight boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 held in Glasgow. Competing in the gold-medal bout on Saturday, Preeti Pawar faced Canada's Scarlett Delgado. Although Preeti Pawar faced a few early punches, she remained patient and used her left hook effectively to take control. Ultimately, Preeti Pawar won the final by a 5-0 unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards, securing a brilliant gold medal for India in her stellar campaign. Earlier in the tournament, the talented pugilist showcased exceptional skill by dominating her fights, including a flawless 5-0 unanimous decision victory against Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinals to successfully reach the summit clash. This remarkable triumph added yet another golden feather to the 22-year-old Indian star's cap following her impressive international successes.