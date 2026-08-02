Nadda Reviews NEET-PG 2026 Readiness, Security Measures

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday reviewed preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026, scheduled for August 30, according to PIB. A total of 2,73,183 candidates have registered for the exam, representing an increase of over 12.5 per cent compared to last year. The examination will be conducted in a single shift across around 340 cities and more than 1,300 centres.