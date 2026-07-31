FIR Registered After NEET Protester Alleges Assault in Bengaluru Over Remarks on PM Modi

An FIR has been registered after a 19-year-old student associated with AISA alleged that he was assaulted by four unidentified persons over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred on July 28 in the Jalahalli area, they said.
According to police, in his complaint, the student alleged that four unknown masked persons travelling on two two-wheelers allegedly blocked him on his way home and hit him on his right leg with a wooden log before fleeing the scene.
In a statement, AISA claimed that on the night of July 28, one of its members was assaulted by "suspected goons", who it alleged were from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). It claimed they threatened the victim by asking "You dare to demand the resignation of Modi." According to the All India Students' Association (AISA), the student had been actively participating in the protests in Freedom Park in solidarity with the nationwide student-youth movement demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Following a complaint, a case was registered against the four unidentified men on July 29 under sections 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.
"We have registered an FIR and efforts are being made to identify and nab the suspects involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway," he added.
Condemning the incident, AISA demanded that strict action be taken against those responsible.
Meanwhile, the ABVP, Bengaluru Mahanagara, has strongly condemned the recent incident in Jalahalli and categorically rejected the allegations leveled by AISA alleging its involvement in the assault, calling them "baseless".
"Official police records confirm that an FIR was formally registered at the Jalahalli Police Station on July 28, 2026, against unidentified individuals, establishing zero organizational affiliation or political linkage to ABVP," it said in a statement.
ABVP urged the Bengaluru City Police to conduct an impartial investigation and initiate strict legal action against the individuals.