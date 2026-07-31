FIR Registered After NEET Protester Alleges Assault in Bengaluru Over Remarks on PM Modi

In a statement, AISA claimed that on the night of July 28, one of its members was assaulted by "suspected goons", who it alleged were from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). It claimed they threatened the victim by asking "You dare to demand the resignation of Modi." According to the All India Students' Association (AISA), the student had been actively participating in the protests in Freedom Park in solidarity with the nationwide student-youth movement demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.