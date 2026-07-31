Satheesan Announces Rs 1,000 Hike in Onam Festival Bonus for Lottery Workers

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Friday announced a Rs 1,000 increase in the Onam festival bonus for Kerala State Lottery agents, sellers and pensioners.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the decision fulfils a promise he made to the workers during the Puthuyuga Yatra ahead of the Assembly election, when he was Leader of the Opposition.
According to a government order issued by the Taxes Department, active members of the Kerala State Lottery Agents' and Sellers' Welfare Fund Board will receive an Onam festival bonus of Rs 8,500, while pensioners will get Rs 3,750. Last year, the bonus was Rs 7,500 for agents and sellers and Rs 2,750 for pensioners.
The government has sanctioned Rs 26,47,11,250 for the payment, which will benefit 26,980 active members and 9,345 pensioners of the Welfare Fund Board.
In a statement, the CMO said Satheesan had honoured the assurance he gave lottery workers during the Puthuyuga Yatra.
"Considering the workers' demand, the government has sanctioned an Onam festival bonus of Rs 8,500 for Kerala State Lottery agents and sellers, and Rs 3,750 for pensioners," the statement said.
"This year's bonus has been increased by Rs 1,000 each for agents, sellers and pensioners compared to last year," it added.
The statement also said, "For the first time in history, the amount has been increased equally for both agents and pensioners," it said.
The government order said the proposal to grant the festival bonus was submitted by the Chief Executive Officer of the Kerala State Lottery Agents' and Sellers' Welfare Fund Board through letters dated June 17 and July 17.
It said the Welfare Fund Board had reported that 26,980 active members and 9,345 pensioners were eligible for the benefit, based on its records.