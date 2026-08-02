After Cauvery Outreach, TVK Minister Targets Karnataka CM: 'He Listens Only to Stalin, Not Congress Leadership'

The move drew criticism from Stalin, who argued that the Chief Minister should not pursue bilateral talks with Karnataka without consulting political parties and farmers' organisations in Tamil Nadu. Stalin said Vijay had become "isolated" on the issue and urged him to adhere to the state's established position. At the same time, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called for an all-party meeting to formulate a united response to the Cauvery dispute.