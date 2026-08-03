Will Abhijeet Dipke Enter Politics? 'Cockroach Janta Party' Founder Answers Big Question

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has ruled out converting the movement into a political party.
Dipke said declining public trust in political parties, elections, the judiciary and the media has convinced him.
Responding to criticism over the Jharkhand recruitment exam protests, Dipke expressed solidarity with students.
After the success of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement and its founder Abhijeet Dipke in compelling Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign after the NEET paper leak scandal, speculation was rife that the public movement may transition from a pressure group to a political outfit.
Dipke, in an interview with ANI, categorically denied that the CJP had any intentions of turning into a political outfit. If the movement had become a political party, it would follow in the steps of Arvind Kejriwal who started his electoral journey after the success of the non-political India Against Corruption (IAC) movement.
The CJP founder’s close association with the Aam Admi Party, whose social media team he worked with, had only lent fuel to the fire of speculations about the party entering electoral politics.
Why no electoral politics for CJP?
Explaining his reasoning for the CJP not entering electoral politics despite its apparent popularity within the youth of the country, Dipke said that people have lost faith in politics due to voter deletions and party hopping by MPs and MLAs.
“We are seeing how political parties are being split using the ED and CBI. Votes are being deleted in elections. At this point, when people have lost faith in politics, what will we do by forming a political party?” he told ANI.
Not stopping there, Dipke also called out eroding public trust in the judiciary, electoral system as well as the media.
“The way people are losing faith in the judiciary, election system and even the media, this country needs a public movement," he added.
Support to Jharkhand Students
Over recent days, the CJP and Dipke were being criticised for not commenting on the student protests going on in Jharkhand over irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams.
In response to that, he posted a video on his X account showcasing him talking to protesters via video conferencing and assured his support to the students there.
In the interview with ANI he also stated that he would visit Ranchi as soon as his health allows him to do so.
"We stand with the protesting students in Jharkhand. I have given them assurance of our support and told them that they should continue their protest. As soon as my health improves, I will go there," Dipke said.