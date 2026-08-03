‘There Were More Puncture Repairers...’: Why Ex-BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Is Back In Controversy

Former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri sparked controversy by saying that there were more “puncture repairers” and “key makers” at Jantar Mantar than students.
He alleged that anti-social elements had misled Gen Z over the NEET issue.
The former BJP MP has previously faced criticism for remarks about Priyanka Gandhi.
Former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri has triggered a controversy after claiming that a protest gathering at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar had more “puncture repairers” and “key makers” than students. Commenting on the demonstration over the NEET paper leak, Bidhuri questioned the composition of the crowd and alleged that students formed only a small section of those present.
“There were more puncture repairers and key makers there. You know who the puncture repairers and key makers are,” he said.
He also linked those groups to participants accused of using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Can someone’s son or daughter abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Those who were using such language against Modi ji would be the children or families of puncture repairers,” Bidhuri said.
His comments have once again put the former South Delhi MP’s public statements under scrutiny. Bidhuri has previously faced criticism for remarks about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and for using slurs against then Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali inside the Lok Sabha.
What Bidhuri Said About The Jantar Mantar Protest
Bidhuri alleged that “anti-social elements” had joined the demonstration-led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), by misleading young people in the name of the NEET issue.
“Some anti-social elements gathered at Jantar Mantar by misleading Gen Z in the name of NEET and attempted to harm democracy on the 20th by trying to attack Parliament and create unrest in the country,” he said.
The former BJP MP also argued that the young protesters had been misguided and should be informed about the changes India had witnessed under the Modi government.
“The misguided Gen Z should come on the right path and be made aware of what happened in the country in the last 12 years and what happened 12 years ago,” Bidhuri said.
The Priyanka Gandhi ‘Cheeks’ Remark
This is not the first time that Bidhuri has run into controversy. In January 2025, Bidhuri faced criticism over comments made while he was the BJP’s candidate from Kalkaji.
“I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks,” he was heard saying in a purported video that circulated widely on social media.
The Congress demanded an apology from the BJP, while the Aam Aadmi Party described the comment as “shameful”.
Bidhuri later expressed regret in a post on X, although he did not directly refer to Priyanka Gandhi or repeat the disputed statement.
“Some people are making statements on social media for political gain based on a statement given by me in some context. My intention was not to insult anyone. But still if anyone has been hurt then I express my regret,” he said.
The statement sought to distance him from any intention to cause offence, but the controversy added to criticism of his language during political campaigning.
Slurs Against Danish Ali In Parliament
Bidhuri had faced a more serious backlash in September 2023 after directing slurs at then Bahujan Samaj Party legislator Danish Ali during proceedings in the Lok Sabha.
The remarks were made during a debate on the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Bidhuri, who was then the BJP MP from South Delhi, referred to Ali using religiously charged and derogatory language.
“Throw this ‘mullah’ out,” Bidhuri said. “This mullah is a terrorist.”
The comments were made on the floor of Parliament and drew widespread criticism because they personally targeted another elected representative during an official debate.
The latest remarks place Bidhuri at the centre of controversy for the third time in recent years over language directed at protesters or political opponents.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 25 amid sustained CJP-led protests over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in public examinations. Protesters had demanded accountability, compensation for affected families and stronger action to protect students.