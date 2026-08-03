SC Mandates Encroachment-Free Pedestrian Zones, Reaffirms Right To Walk Safely

Supreme Court orders encroachment-free pedestrian zones on roads across India within two weeks.
Court reaffirms safe walking as a fundamental right under Article 21.
Authorities must demarcate, maintain and protect pedestrian spaces across the country.
The Supreme Court has directed the central government to ensure encroachment-free pedestrian zones across all roadways in India. Issued on Monday, 3 August 2026, this landmark directive mandates the establishment of clearly demarcated walking spaces separate from motor vehicle lanes.
Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe ordered Additional Solicitor General KM Nararaj, appearing for the Centre, to instruct road development authorities to secure walking zones immediately. The government must implement these changes within two weeks.
Simple Demarcation Methods
The Supreme Court emphasised that creating pedestrian zones should not require extensive investments. "Without any big investment and construction, just ensure that proper demarcation is done of walkers' space. Wherever there is a road, there should be a walkers' space. Do it with a rope and ensure it is not encroached," the bench stated.
The bench emphasised the importance of pedestrians being able to have confidence that the space is meant for them and that they can walk freely without facing threats from moving vehicles.
Tragedy Sparks Constitutional Duty
The judgment stemmed from a motor accident claim where a tanker struck a 5-year-old boy walking to school with his father. On 19 June, the Supreme Court held that the right to walk on designated footpaths is a fundamental right under Article 21, prioritising pedestrian pathways over vehicular lanes.
The court underscored the responsibility of urban development bodies, municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats to construct and maintain these footpaths.
The bench stated, "The fundamental right to walk on demarcated footpaths has a correlative duty. If the road exists, there is a duty to ensure that there are demarcated and well-maintained footpaths for walkers. The duty bearers are the urban development authorities, municipal corporations, municipalities and even panchayats, who must endeavour to demarcate, construct, maintain, and safeguard footpaths and other necessary pedestrian infrastructure, as walking is integral to life."