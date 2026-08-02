Hrithik Roshan Reacts To ‘World Owes Him Apology’ Meme Amid Kangana Ranaut Row: I'll Wait When The Context Is Right'

Hrithik Roshan rejected an Instagram post by Freddy, who claimed the world owes him an apology over his dispute with Kangana Ranaut.
Roshan stated that siding with one party because of dislike for another is a systemic issue, demanding a context grounded in facts instead.
The long-standing Bollywood feud resurfaced after Ranaut clashed with Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das over student protests.
Actor Hrithik Roshan has distanced himself from an online narrative seeking to vindicate him in his long-standing dispute with actor Kangana Ranaut. Roshan responded to an Instagram post by user Freddy Birdy to demand facts over shifting public sentiment.
Birdy had shared a post that read, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan."
Roshan commented on the post to make it clear he opposed taking sides based on changing opinions.
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'Sorry, Hrithik' trend
The actor wrote, "My friend, siding with ‘A’ just because you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?"
Protests spark new feud
The renewed online chatter began after Ranaut entered an exchange with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das over student protests and politics. The actor criticised videos of student-led protests, describing them as "puke-inducing". The BJP MP later targeted Das after he questioned her remarks. Ranaut said she had searched for Das online and found he was 28 years old. "How he claims to be a student, I have no clue!" Ranaut wrote. Das rejected her assertion.
He clarified that he never represented himself as a student, joking that Google even misstated his age. Das later suggested his friends believed Ranaut targeted him due to his resemblance to a young Roshan. "My friends told me, ‘You look like a young Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that’s why Kangana is attacking you.’"
How the trend started
As memes surrounding the exchange spread, Roshan faced unconfirmed social media claims regarding his online activity. Reddit users shared a screenshot alleging Roshan’s verified account liked an Instagram meme mocking Ranaut. The meme read: "Hrithik Bhai, you could’ve taken one for the team. Kyun khula chhod diya ise desh par?" The original Instagram post was later deleted. The alleged 'like' could not be independently verified.
History of Hrithik and Kangana's feud
The public dispute between Roshan and Ranaut began in 2016 and remains one of the Indian film industry's most high-profile controversies. Ranaut sparked the row during a media interview. She called Roshan her "silly ex", suggesting the pair previously shared a romantic relationship. Roshan rejected the assertion. He served her a legal notice demanding an apology. Ranaut insisted they had a romantic affair, but Roshan maintained they never dated.