Vincent Pastore, Known For The Sopranos And Goodfellas, Passes Away At 80

Actor Vincent Pastore, best known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on The Sopranos, is no more.
He also appeared in the 1995 film The Jerky Boys: The Movie and HBO’s 1996 TV movie Gotti.
Pastore was 80 at the time of his death.
Actor Vincent Pastore has died at age 80. A neighbour found the actor inside his Bronx residence on Saturday (August 1), as reported by Deadline. Pastore built a career playing screen mobsters, most famously portraying Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in HBO's The Sopranos.
Vincent Pastore death reason
Authorities are investigating how he died. His manager had no contact with the actor for three days before the discovery. But his driver had a phone conversation with him on Friday night, a family friend said.
Pastore is survived by his daughter Renee, his son-in-law and a granddaughter.
Pastore's early life and career
Born in the Bronx on July 14, 1946, Pastore served in the Vietnam War. He later graduated from Pace University with a degree in drama. He worked as a limo driver while pursuing an acting career.
During this period, he met actors Matt and Kevin Dillon at a community play. The Entourage star Kevin Dillon subsequently helped Pastore secure his first major industry break. This led to minor roles in early 1990s films such as Goodfellas, Carlito's Way and Men of Respect.
His profile soon expanded. Pastore rose to prominence with the 1995 feature The Jerky Boys: The Movie. He gained further recognition in the 1996 HBO television film Gotti, acting alongside future The Sopranos co-stars Tony Sirico, Frank Vincent and Dominic Chianese.
David Chase cast Pastore in his signature role as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in the 1999 drama The Sopranos. He played Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) longtime best friend and a mob enforcer turned FBI informant. His character's murder remains a memorable moment in the Emmy-winning series.
He worked constantly in cinema. Pastore worked in Mickey Blue Eyes, Two Family House, Riding in Cars with Boys, Witness to the Mob, Deuces Wild, and Mafia!. His other movie credits included Serving Sara, This Thing of Ours, Shark Tale, Bachelor Party Vegas, Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn, Money Train, A Brooklyn State of Mind, The Deli, Spinning Gold, and Guy Ritchie's Revolver.
On television, he appeared on Law & Order and took major roles in The Practice, Son of the Beach, Queens Supreme, Hawaii Five-0, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Pastore also joined the daytime drama One Life to Live and the miniseries The Last Don II. Recently, he joined Gravesend as a series regular and guest-starred on Yellowjackets.
During the 2000s, Pastore became a familiar face on reality television programmes. He appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Family Feud, Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank and Celebrity Fit Club, and hosted The Wiseguy Show on SiriusXM.
Longtime manager Bob McGowan said, "Vinnie was a great guy, he would help anyone and was very charitable."