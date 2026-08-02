Vincent Pastore, Known For The Sopranos And Goodfellas, Passes Away At 80

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Actor Vincent Pastore, best known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on The Sopranos, is no more. He died on August 1.

Vincent Pastore dies
Vincent Pastore dies at 80 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Actor Vincent Pastore, best known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on The Sopranos, is no more.

  • He also appeared in the 1995 film The Jerky Boys: The Movie and HBO’s 1996 TV movie Gotti.

  • Pastore was 80 at the time of his death.

Actor Vincent Pastore has died at age 80. A neighbour found the actor inside his Bronx residence on Saturday (August 1), as reported by Deadline. Pastore built a career playing screen mobsters, most famously portraying Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in HBO's The Sopranos.

Vincent Pastore death reason

Authorities are investigating how he died. His manager had no contact with the actor for three days before the discovery. But his driver had a phone conversation with him on Friday night, a family friend said.

Pastore is survived by his daughter Renee, his son-in-law and a granddaughter.

Chuck Russell - X
Chuck Russell, Director Of The Mask & Nightmare On Elm Street 3, Dies At 74

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Pastore's early life and career

Born in the Bronx on July 14, 1946, Pastore served in the Vietnam War. He later graduated from Pace University with a degree in drama. He worked as a limo driver while pursuing an acting career.

During this period, he met actors Matt and Kevin Dillon at a community play. The Entourage star Kevin Dillon subsequently helped Pastore secure his first major industry break. This led to minor roles in early 1990s films such as Goodfellas, Carlito's Way and Men of Respect.

Related Content
Tom Chadbon Dies At 80 - X
null - Incredible India (Ministry of Tourism)
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Results 2026: Pass Percentage Hits 96.78% - | Photo: PTI
Tom Ligon - X

His profile soon expanded. Pastore rose to prominence with the 1995 feature The Jerky Boys: The Movie. He gained further recognition in the 1996 HBO television film Gotti, acting alongside future The Sopranos co-stars Tony Sirico, Frank Vincent and Dominic Chianese.

David Chase cast Pastore in his signature role as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in the 1999 drama The Sopranos. He played Tony Soprano's (James Gandolfini) longtime best friend and a mob enforcer turned FBI informant. His character's murder remains a memorable moment in the Emmy-winning series.

He worked constantly in cinema. Pastore worked in Mickey Blue Eyes, Two Family House, Riding in Cars with Boys, Witness to the Mob, Deuces Wild, and Mafia!. His other movie credits included Serving Sara, This Thing of Ours, Shark Tale, Bachelor Party Vegas, Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn, Money Train, A Brooklyn State of Mind, The Deli, Spinning Gold, and Guy Ritchie's Revolver.

Tom Chadbon Dies At 80 - X
Tom Chadbon Dies At 80: Game Of Thrones And Doctor Who Actor Remembered By Fans

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

On television, he appeared on Law & Order and took major roles in The Practice, Son of the Beach, Queens Supreme, Hawaii Five-0, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Pastore also joined the daytime drama One Life to Live and the miniseries The Last Don II. Recently, he joined Gravesend as a series regular and guest-starred on Yellowjackets.

During the 2000s, Pastore became a familiar face on reality television programmes. He appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Family Feud, Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank and Celebrity Fit Club, and hosted The Wiseguy Show on SiriusXM.

Longtime manager Bob McGowan said, "Vinnie was a great guy, he would help anyone and was very charitable."

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories