Spider-Man: Brand New Day Massive Leak: Millions Watch Tom Holland's Record-Smashing Return

Short snippets revealing some of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest reveals also started wafting around on X. While some of those posts remain online, a message saying "this media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner" can now be found in the video's place. Some users still have posts available stating they saw at least the first chunk of the movie before it was removed, while others say they were able to nearly finish it. Many: other X accounts also posted copies, though most didn’t last long on the platform