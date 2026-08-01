Spider-Man: Brand New Day Massive Leak: Millions Watch Tom Holland's Record-Smashing Return

Spider-Man: Brand New Day suffered a huge leak on X.
Tom Holland's movie has been minting new box office records.
The leaked link has been taken down.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been hit by a colossal leak. The Tom Holland-starrer was leaked Friday morning on X with the movie reaching millions of accounts before it was taken down later that day. Posted by an account named Fredrick Bryan at 6:05 a.m. PT, the leaked file quickly gained huge traction. The post reached 5.9 million X accounts, accumulated more than 143,000 likes, and passed 10,000 reshares.
Friday scored a record-breaking opening day for the Sony/Marvel Studios sequel, projected for $167M-$173M, which strode past Avengers: Endgame‘s $157.4M opening day in 2019.
Short snippets revealing some of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's biggest reveals also started wafting around on X. While some of those posts remain online, a message saying "this media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner" can now be found in the video's place. Some users still have posts available stating they saw at least the first chunk of the movie before it was removed, while others say they were able to nearly finish it. Many: other X accounts also posted copies, though most didn’t last long on the platform
Marvel Studios has followed in the footsteps of Christopher Nolan and his new movie, The Odyssey. A high-quality rip featuring all three hours of that film was posted on X last weekend, giving millions of users the opportunity to watch it or at least get a taste of what it's like instead of going to the theaters to watch it. While Sony told Variety it had no comment regarding its leak, Universal did share its own statement.
"We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols," Universal told Variety in a statement. "We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights."